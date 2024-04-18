Bishop Who Was Targeted by Terrorist Attack at Church Issues Incredible Statement, Forgives Attacker

How many people, when stabbed by a knife-wielding lunatic, would go out of their way to forgive their attacker?

Though Christ preached forgiveness, Christians have often struggled to forgive when faced with a burning, and at times, justifiable desire for revenge.

But, occasionally, a prominent Christian who was the victim of a vicious attack has forgiven his assailant so radically, that ordinary Christians have been forced to ask themselves whether they could ever respond the same way.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who, Reuters reported, was the victim of a knife attack during a livestream of his service in Sydney, Australia, on Monday night, just released a message to his alleged attacker that should serve as an example to all Christians.







Speaking to the congregation of the Christ the Good Shepherd Church, the bishop told his flock, “We need to understand that we need to be always thankful to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”

He continued, “For whatever trials and tribulations we go through, we are carrying the cross, let us not forget that at all. The Lord Jesus said to us, ‘If you do not carry your cross everyday and follow me, you are not worthy to be my disciple.'”

Already, Bishop Emmanuel’s message of embracing suffering for the sake of Christ was radical in a culture that prizes physical comfort and convenience above all other goods.

But, the good bishop had not finished.

“We thank the Lord Jesus for what took place in the last couple of days.”

After assuring his flock that he was “doing fine” and that he and the other members of the congregation who were attacked were recovering well, Bishop Emmanuel got to the heart of his message.

He told his flock, “I need you to act Christ-like. The Lord Jesus never taught us to fight, the Lord Jesus never taught us to retaliate, the Lord Jesus never said to us, ‘An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.'”

Rather, Bishop Emmanuel explained, “The Lord Jesus said, ‘Never return evil with evil, but return evil with good.'”

“So, my beloveds,” he continued. “I want you to always be calm.”

Bishop Emmanuel then urged his congregation to behave lawfully, to cooperate with the police, and to pray for Sydney and the whole country of Australia.

Finally, the bishop said, “Above all, we are Christians, and we need to act like it. … Whatever has happened to me personally, I thank the Lord Jesus, it’s a huge blessing for me. I forgive who ever has done this act, and I say to him, ‘You’re my son. I love you, and I will always pray for you. And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well,’ in Jesus’ might name.”

Bishop Emmanuel extorted his congregation to follow the example of Christ in forgiving his attacker and having nothing but love in their hearts for everyone, regardless of religion or offense done against them.

How many people would have been able to respond to a senseless, violent attack as did Bishop Emmanuel, with nothing but gratitude towards God and forgiveness for his alleged attacker?

Forgiveness in those circumstances would not have been easy for anyone, but Bishop Emmanuel forgiving his attacker so swiftly and so publicly sent a message to the world like no other action could.

Forgiveness and a lack of desire for retaliation has always been foreign to the world, which is why the revenge genre of literature and entertainment has been popular since the very dawn of civilization.

This kind of statement has the potential to draw significant attention and illustrate to the world that there truly is something different about Christianity.

Though this attack was a horrible instance of senseless violence, perhaps God can use it to bring about much good.

Bishop Emmanuel seemed to think so — and, based on his statement, wouldn’t the world be a much better place if more people thought and acted like him?

