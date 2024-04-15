The shocking attack on a priest during a livestream of his service ignited the righteous anger of his congregation.

Less than 48 hours after a mass stabbing attack at a mall in Sydney on Saturday, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of Christ the Good Shepard Church in Wakeley, New South Wales — a Sydney suburb — was attacked in the middle of a livestreamed Sunday evening mass.

An unidentified male with a sharp object was seen walking up to the bishop and then stabbing him repeatedly.

The attacker was quickly mobbed by people at the church and brought to the ground. They held him down until police arrived.

Australia’s 9 News reported that a 15-year-old had been arrested in the attack.

In addition to the bishop, three others were injured, including a priest. Two people were treated at the scene and released, while Emmanuel and Father Isaac Royel were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, 9 News reported. They were listed in stable condition.

After New South Wales police took the suspect into custody at the church, a large crowd, which included members of the congregation, surrounded the building.

The enraged Christians chanted “Bring him out!”

Some people in the crowd threw objects at the police officers.

An angry crowd chants “bring him out” waiting for the suspect caught on livestream stabbing their Bishop Mar Mari inside their church. pic.twitter.com/zxRNb5tOTE — Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) April 15, 2024

The Telegraph quoted one officer as saying, “The crowd was attacking us, throwing things and being aggressive as we tried to help their bishop. I said to them, ‘We are not your enemy.'”

Now, it wasn’t right for anyone in the crowd to throw things at the police officers, but their anger was understandable.

This person had just stabbed a beloved bishop in full view of an entire congregation as well as on a livestream.

Of course the crowd wanted to see him, and of course they wanted justice.

Christians were right to be furious over this.

Devout Christians have been under attack for years by left-wing institutions, as those same institutions have tried to push Christianity out of everything.

The attack on Emmanuel was just another symptom of the culture-wide demonization of Christians and Christian beliefs.

Do you think Christians are under attack? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

When a culture tries to take God out of the world, this is what will happen — senseless and random violence, especially against Christians.

As Paul wrote in his letter to the Romans, “the wages of sin is death.”

A culture steeped in sin will likewise be steeped in death.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.