Black Cambridge Academic Accused of Plagiarism, Race Hoaxes Has Amazing Response to Lib Outlet Investigating Stories: 'I Thought You'd Just Believe Me'

In case you haven’t been following it, the Jason Arday case may be the most beautiful example of DEI at work in academia pretty much ever.

Arday made news across the globe in 2023 when, at 37, he became the youngest black professor in Cambridge University’s history. But no, that honor — at one of England’s two most prestigious institutions of higher learning — wasn’t enough for him.

He was, according to his backstory, unable to speak until age 11. He couldn’t read or write until 18. He’d overcome all the obstacles and become an academic superstar in sociology, where his focus was on race and education.

He was such an adept ultra-distance runner that he completed 30 marathons in 35 days and once ran 600 miles in six days. He did the former with a partially broken leg, according to The Telegraph. Even without the injury, this would put him among the world’s most elite athletes.

He was also a semi-pro soccer player. He raised millions for 70 charities. And in between all of this was his academic career, which was prolific. And he did all this, he said, in the face of massive headwinds and threats of violence, because nobody wanted a black man teaching in, um, the regressive world of academia. Sure.

You can probably guess where this is going.

As Arday was preparing for a media blitz in advance of his biography, allegations of plagiarism began to surface, with page after page seemingly lifted from other people’s work. Interviews he said he conducted were actually other people’s interviews. Pretty much all of his claims regarding his achievements and the threats against him couldn’t be substantiated. He seems to have invented visiting professorships at other institutions, like The Ohio State University.

And his response to one of his biggest supporters, The Guardian, when asked about whether he had evidence of any of the threats against him?

“To be honest with you, I thought you’d just believe me.”

As of right now, Cambridge is standing by Arday — tentatively. They’ve hidden behind the fact that the man who originally discovered Arday’s various perfidies in terms of plagiarism was Nathan Cofnas, a so-called “race realist” who believes that without DEI policies, there would be “close to zero” black professors in the top echelons of academia.

Whether or not that’s inaccurate or odious is beside the point; there’s little doubt that Arday’s work was lifted, which is considered the ultimate crime in academia:

In the Arday case, Similarity Texter is an open-source tool developed by a German university, ideal for comparing texts for potential plagiarism.https://t.co/ODgomKFe4T Paula Zwozdiak-Myers’ thesis:

https://t.co/sa4ZbjEYs8 Jason Arday’s thesis:

https://t.co/IQzNzxAWJ8 pic.twitter.com/4qcuaZZv53 — Jean Abbiateci (@JeanAbbiateci) August 4, 2026

His latest defense is that he’s autistic, which is why some of his work “relied heavily on mimicry,” according to The Times of London. As for his other claims, he said that “I can’t make people believe me.”

“Nobody lives their life having a receipt for every single thing they say or they’ve done,” he said.

Yes, well, as The Guardian noted — in an article that was mostly sympathetic, mind you — some of Arday’s claims not only beggar belief without those receipts, but they also raise the question of race-related threats against him being nothing more than the latest divisive hate-crime hoax.

From The Guardian’s report Saturday:

In an open letter to the government minister Jacqui Smith in July 2025, which outlined Arday’s experiences, he claimed to have been “threatened with a knife, physically assaulted and spat on; [had] rape and death threats being made to him and his family; bananas and bullets being posted to him via the university campus; and corrosive substances and mutilated animals sent to his family home.” In a subsequent interview with the Guardian, Arday claimed to have been confronted at his faculty building on two separate occasions by a masked man threatening to harm him if he did not resign, and evading detection both times. On the second occasion Arday said the intruder produced a knife and threatened him with it… The intruder was not picked up by CCTV on either occasion and no one in the faculty reported seeing anyone suspicious. Arday did not report either intrusion at the time, telling the Guardian that after the second incident he continued his working day and even conducted a PhD viva for a student less than two hours later.

So, just to be clear, there was a man with a knife on campus threatening him, and not only did Arday not report it, he went on with his working day. While a man with a knife roamed campus. Right.

The Guardian also found no evidence that there was a pig head sent to his home, as he claimed, or that he contacted police regarding the matter. Police denied that an investigation had taken place and when they asked around local butchers regarding whether or not they had checked about a pig, they too said nothing of the sort had occurred.

“When asked if they were sure, the butcher said ‘that’s the kind of thing we’d remember,’” The Guardian reported.

The Guardian said that there was plenty of racism in the United Kingdom, because of course they did; this is The Guardian, after all. However, even the paper of 10 out of 10 Jeremy Corbyn supporters has limits to its credulousness:

There are many examples of prominent black figures being intimidated in recent British history… But the abuse and harassment Arday has outlined would be some of the most extreme any academic has been subjected to in the UK. When Arday was asked about his claims by the Guardian, he stood by them. “To be honest with you, I thought you’d just believe me,” he said. “Why would I lie?” He would be jeopardising his career.

Except Arday’s entire career is based off of a lie.

This is all Claudine Gay-style academia schadenfreude until it isn’t. See, this is the United Kingdom, where the police tend to be a lot more nosy than they are in the United States. And, according to a Wednesday report in The Telegraph, Arday apparently called the police on Jack Grove, a reporter for Times Higher Education, accusing him of harassment for… asking questions about the alleged plagiarism.

“I was told a complaint had been made against me and investigated, but the force was not taking it forward. The officer told me that I shouldn’t contact Professor Arday again because his mental health had been affected by my actions,” Grove said.

“I asked him what I had done, and he said there had been online posts about Professor Arday. I said I’d never posted anything about him and asked him if he realised he was speaking to a journalist who was investigating a story. He didn’t really respond but repeated his request for me not to contact Professor Arday again, citing his mental health.”

“I was just doing my job. Journalists should be free to ask questions of anyone, even star professors. It’s very rare that academics refuse to speak to the press — that caused me to look into this matter further and I was astonished by what I found,” he added.

Silly Mr. Grove. You should know how this works with Jason Arday: “To be honest with you, I thought you’d just believe me.” If you don’t believe his ludicrous claims, hope you like harassment investigations.

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