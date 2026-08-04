Planned Parenthood Comes Up With Sick New Euphemism for Abortion

One of the left’s favorite fronts to fight the culture war is language.

They have seen great success in sowing confusion and disharmony by manipulating words, distorting words from their original meaning, and striking words from the vernacular deemed offensive or politically incorrect.

A new development on that front comes from the pro-abortion organization Planned Parenthood.

It was not bad enough that this is arguably the most prominent advocate and culprit in carrying out child murder in history. They now have a more benign term for doing it.

On Monday, the Planned Parenthood official page on social media platform Facebook posted a message which reads, “Reproductive freedom means every person gets to decide what’s right for their own body. No exceptions.”

An image was also posted saying, “Abortion is gender-affirming care.”

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That’s certainly a new one. “Gender-affirming care” usually relates to bodily harm done to people — who are often mentally ill — believing they are members of the opposite sex.

Among those practices are barbaric procedures like double mastectomies or outright genital mutilation.

How does Planned Parenthood believe this euphemism relates to child murder?

The rhetoric from abortionists seeks to empower women. Are women affirming their gender by killing their children? To try to understand the message is to try to understand madness.

The comments are highly critical of the organization.

One Facebook user asked, “What does that even mean?”

Another noted the absurdity of Planned Parenthood’s choice of words. “Every person gets to decide what’s right for their own body. Yes. Right. So they get to make the life or death choice for the body they’ve conceived? Among the options available is adoption which is generally a better idea than an execution.”

A third mocked the group because all of the “planning” they do seems to involve murder. “Does planned parenthood actually do any planning if the kid is gonna live?”

Christian Life Resources reported that the number of abortions that have occurred in the United States from 1973 to 2025 is over 64 million.

That is not healthcare. That is a genocide.

Innocent children have been slaughtered. The most vulnerable and innocent among us are being brutally butchered.

St. John Chrysostom said, “We must not mind insulting men, if by respecting them we offend God.”

By respecting this process, we greatly offend God. We insult His creation and curse His blessing upon the world in an act of pure evil.

Planned Parenthood and the left will continue to fight on the language front, but God-fearing people understand the reality of what is happening.

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