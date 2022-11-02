Blake Masters Releases Online Game Where Dem Opponent 'Destroys the Things You Love'

Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters of Arizona released a new online, space-themed game Wednesday, focused on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s alleged failures, as part of his final push to win the seat.

The game, called “Mr. Spaceman: A realistic simulator where Mark Kelly destroys the things you love” and available online, places the player in command of a spaceship with Kelly, a former NASA astronaut.

In order to win, a player must click on objects moving towards them in space to destroy them, with each of the objects representing a favored item that Kelly’s policy platform would allegedly destroy.

In this way, some of the inbound objects that one must destroy include “the nuclear family,” middle-class savings, “God-given rights” (i.e. the Second Amendment), “border security” and “public order” (in relation to crime and safety). As a player proceeds through the game, a graphic depiction of Kelly comments on their progress.

This is incredible from Blake Masters (@bgmasters) campaign. Click the link and play the game: https://t.co/CdGIm9CJqD pic.twitter.com/LxIWMRruMV — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 2, 2022

The game looks similar to the Atari game “Asteroids” and other space-themed games that followed.

I recently released Astraeus, a low-res asteroid clone. The game was my first project in #GodotEngine. I wasn’t planning on releasing it but I was really happy with the gameplay so I made it into a more complete product. Any feedback is appreciated! #gamedev #programming pic.twitter.com/EehJBCM6iw — markhor (@markhor_dev) November 1, 2022

One of the comments featured in Master’s game includes a statement from the Kelly campaign’s former deputy press secretary, T.J. L’Heureux, who was recorded as privately saying that police officers are “worthless f****** pigs,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Kelly later took disciplinary action against L’Heureux, who was not fired, though he later left the campaign.

Additionally, the character of Kelly states in his commentary that he “Lied on my ATF form (look it up)!” The allegation refers to Kelly’s attempt to purchase an AR-15 assault-style rifle in 2013, in order to demonstrate the ease of doing so, following his wife, former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, being shot in the head during an assassination attempt.

Upon posting about his intentions for the purchase on Facebook, the gun store owner from which Kelly made the purchase refused to proceed and refunded Kelly the amount paid.

Some have argued that Kelly lied on Federal Form 4473, required of all individual gun purchases, which is a federal crime, though the allegation remains unproven and Kelly was never prosecuted.

The game always concludes with the player losing, with the message “You ran out of gas and have no money to refuel your tank” appearing — a reference to current gas prices and inflation.

Players are then taken to a web page, titled “Mission Failure,” where Masters’ critiques of Kelly are listed, being similarly themed around Kelly’s career with NASA, where he was a pilot of the Space Shuttle on four missions.

The race between Kelly and Masters is considered a “Toss Up” by RealClearPolitics, with Masters having narrowed Kelly’s early lead in the polls to a statistical tie.

On Tuesday, Masters’ campaign received a boost after the Libertarian candidate, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race and endorsed Masters.

Arizona, a state with a Cook Partisan Voting Index score of R+2, is considered a significant battleground state in the competition between Democrats and Republicans to have a majority in the Senate during the next Congress.

Kelly’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the game and website.