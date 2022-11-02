'Incapable of Making Reasonable Decisions': Parents Outraged Over School Board Director's Vulgar Anti-Police Tirades

A local school district has hired a new school board director with a history of calling police officers “pigs” and calling for violence.

What could possibly go wrong?

According to The Olympian, which covers news in the Washington’s capital, Taluana Reed ran for the city council in Olympia, Washington, last year but lost by about 17 points.

That may be because of a July, 2021, event in which she yelled, “F*** the police,” claimed that the “f***ing police” murdered black people, and referred to police officers who were apparently nearby to provide security to the event as “pigs.”

It probably already goes without saying, but just in case:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will (rightfully) find offensive.

OLYMPIA, WA: City Council candidate Talauna Reed has aligned herself with Antifa extremist Miguel Lofland. During a recent event, Reed began her speech by saying “F-ck the police” then called on individuals to “tear everything up in this f-cking city.” pic.twitter.com/yjumP93OpY — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 29, 2021

“And they don’t pay attention till we tear s*** up, so, before I get started: Tear everything up in this f***ing city until they do what we want them to do,” she added.

Ah, yes — just the kind of enlightened discourse the parents of Washington’s capital hope their children will learn at public school.

I have to wonder if Reed would give the same advice to students. If you don’t like your grade and your teachers and school administrators won’t change it, is the recommended next step “tear everything up in this f***ing school until they do what you want them to do?” If that doesn’t work, should they travel to the board members’ homes and “tear s*** up”?

With an individual as clearly incapable of critical thought as Reed, there’s really no way to know for sure what she’ll say until it happens.

Needless to say, some parents are concerned.

“I think the larger issue here, Ms. Reed aside, is that we clearly have a school board that was bound and determined to place her in this position, proving themselves incapable of making reasonable decisions,” local mother Alesha Perkins told “Fox & Friends First” host Todd Piro.

Perkins said called the school board “ideologically driven” and said local residents had no input into whether Reed should get the director position or not. (Clearly, local residents proved last year that they did not want her on the city council.)

“They were determined, at all costs, to have Ms. Reed appointed,” she said , calling the decision “completely baffling.” (You can watch the entire interview here.)

The Olympia School District told Fox News that it had heard from residents “both in support of, and in disagreement with, the board’s unanimous decision on October 13 to appoint Talauna Reed to the Olympia School Board.”

Another thing I have to wonder is how those were divided up, i.e., what percentage of those calls and emails supported her and what percentage didn’t. I’d also like to know how much of that communication came from actual parents with kids in the district’s public schools. Fox didn’t report any of those numbers, which I presume means the district didn’t give them those numbers.

You can judge for yourself what that implies about the level of support for the district’s decision, but my guess is that if it had received an overwhelming amount of expressed support for Reed from local parents, that’s what it would have told Fox.

“During the interview process she showed herself to be a committed and thoughtful advocate for the students of our school district,” the district told Fox. “We look forward to working with her to address pressing equity and inclusion issues in our school district. We believe she’ll be an important voice and partner moving forward.”

“Equity and inclusion.” I’d feel better if the district had said something about “education.” I bet Olympia parents would, too.

Maybe these district officials need to go back to school.

