Blaze at Lincoln Memorial Triggers Major Emergency Response, Causes One Hospitalization
A fire broke out Thursday morning in a kiosk located near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.
One person was injured in the fire.
Firefighters responded shortly after 7 a.m. when the kiosk was ablaze, according to WUSA-TV.
This morning in #WashingtonDC at the #LincolnMemorial . An outpost catches fire, seriously injuring one pic.twitter.com/KLpdifgKOc
— Johnny Pace (pacephoto) (@pacephoto_) March 28, 2024
U.S. Park Police say the structure, which was located on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial, was a temporary structure that had a permit to be on the National Mall, according to WRC-TV.
WPDE-TV reported that the structure was a concession kiosk.
@washingtonpost Fire Thursday morning at Lincoln Memorial @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/krY8YpKoFQ
— Jeannie in D.C. (@RiverGirl707) March 28, 2024
@washingtonpost @fox5dc fire at Lincoln Memorial on Thursday morning pic.twitter.com/XkMEVQxFTD
— Jeannie in D.C. (@RiverGirl707) March 28, 2024
The man injured in the fire was taken to a local hospital by a U.S. Park Police helicopter, according to D.C. Fire. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to WRC.
Park Police said the victim has a connection to the kiosk. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Patient from kiosk fire near Lincoln Memorial being flown to hospital by our partners from @usparkpolicepio. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/pw8vUXAYY0
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024
A post on X from D.C. Fire and EMS that was posted at 7:42 a.m. said “Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries.”
The video showed what appeared to be two charred propane tanks on the ground outside the structure.
Update kiosk fire Lincoln Memorial Circle NW. Continue to wet down kiosk. Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries. Media staging is at French Dr. and Lincoln Memorial Circle. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P4f0h6VrUK
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024
WPDE-TV reported that U.S. Park Police said that after the fire was extinguished there was no safety concern in the area.
However, due to the heavy response from fire and EMS units, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination said there will be street closures impacting morning traffic in the area, according to WUSA-TV.
