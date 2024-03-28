Blaze at Lincoln Memorial Triggers Major Emergency Response, Causes One Hospitalization

A fire broke out Thursday morning in a kiosk located near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

One person was injured in the fire.

Firefighters responded shortly after 7 a.m. when the kiosk was ablaze, according to WUSA-TV.

This morning in #WashingtonDC at the #LincolnMemorial . An outpost catches fire, seriously injuring one pic.twitter.com/KLpdifgKOc — Johnny Pace (pacephoto) (@pacephoto_) March 28, 2024

U.S. Park Police say the structure, which was located on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial, was a temporary structure that had a permit to be on the National Mall, according to WRC-TV.

WPDE-TV reported that the structure was a concession kiosk.

The man injured in the fire was taken to a local hospital by a U.S. Park Police helicopter, according to D.C. Fire. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to WRC.

Park Police said the victim has a connection to the kiosk. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Patient from kiosk fire near Lincoln Memorial being flown to hospital by our partners from @usparkpolicepio. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/pw8vUXAYY0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024

A post on X from D.C. Fire and EMS that was posted at 7:42 a.m. said “Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries.”

The video showed what appeared to be two charred propane tanks on the ground outside the structure.

Update kiosk fire Lincoln Memorial Circle NW. Continue to wet down kiosk. Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries. Media staging is at French Dr. and Lincoln Memorial Circle. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P4f0h6VrUK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024



WPDE-TV reported that U.S. Park Police said that after the fire was extinguished there was no safety concern in the area.

However, due to the heavy response from fire and EMS units, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination said there will be street closures impacting morning traffic in the area, according to WUSA-TV.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.