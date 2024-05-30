Bloody Machete Attack at Local McDonald's Causes Brutal Injuries; 3 Suspects in Custody

A machete attack in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday sent one man to the hospital.

The man was cut in both legs outside of a McDonald’s in Times Square, police said, according to the New York Post.

The incident took place at about 1 p.m.

The victim, who was not named, was reportedly in stable condition.

Three men have been detained in connection with the attack, police said.

Their names have not been released, and no charges against them had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

A vendor across the street called the incident a territorial conflict among CD vendors, according to the New York Daily News.

“They were fighting and one of them had a big knife and stabbed him in his legs,” the vendor said. “There was a lot of blood.”

Another vendor said he helped the wounded man sit to await first responders.

“He was just sitting there, covered in blood,” the vendor said.

“They’re always warring over turf. It’s crazy out here,” the vendor said, indicating that the men were trying to hawk CDs to tourists.

WABC-TV also reported that the dispute was part of a turf war over who would be able to stand where to push CDs onto Times Square visitors.

WPIX-TV noted that Times Square was the scene of a May 11 attack when a tourist was stabbed in the chest while walking through Times Square.

A 61-year-old man was arrested in that incident.

Times Square was also the scene of a New Year’s Eve machete attack on three NYPD officers.

On May 9, Trevor Bickford was sentenced to serve 27 years in prison in connection with the attack.

