Bloomberg Ad Uses Obama-Era Pic of Detained Illegals in Dig at Trump

One of the toughest parts of virtue signaling is that you first should check and see if your hands are clean before you attack someone else.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his staff didn’t do that before they produced an anti-President Donald Trump Super Bowl attack ad that showed caged migrants.

The issue for Bloomberg is that one of the photos he used was from 2014 when a man from his own party, then-President Barack Obama, was the one responsible for caging them.

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country. He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

Sadly, horrible things happen during every president’s tenure, and Bloomberg, ever the opportunist, seized on those that happened during Trump’s time in the White House for his ad.

“America demanded change and change is what we got,” the voiceover said as the ad highlighted such things as the Parkland, Florida, school shooting; the Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalist rally; and, of course, immigration enforcement.

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

But the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Jason Hopkins took a good look at Bloomberg’s ad and found that one of the images of caged migrants he used was taken in 2014.

“The DCNF compared this image to a photo taken by Ross D. Franklin for The Associated Press in June 2014. The picture, which the DCNF obtained from Getty Images, was taken inside a Customs and Border Protection facility in Nogales, Arizona,” Hopkins wrote.

Are Democrats hypocrites on immigration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (28 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He noted that “the crossed legs of the individual laying down in the Bloomberg photo is the same as the crossed-legged individual seen in the middle of Franklin’s photo. The placing of the three mats near the head of the individual are stacked in the exact same position, as well.

“In the background of both images, one individual with a black shirt is seen sitting next to others with white shirts. Additionally, a row of five individuals with white shirts are seen sitting together, their backs turned to the camera, at a table in both images.”

In fairness to Bloomberg, he is such a political opportunist that he might not have known that he was attacking his own party because he might not be certain which party he is in today.

Bloomberg changed his party to Republican, after being a lifelong Democrat, to win the race for mayor of New York in 2001, with an endorsement from former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

RELATED: One of the 'Children' in Bloomberg's Anti-Gun Ad Was an Age 20 Man Killed in Gang Fight

During his three-term stint as mayor, which he campaigned to allow as the city had a two-term limit on serving, he changed his party affiliation to independent.

In 2018, he became a Democrat again.

And for all the hubbub about Trump being tough on illegal immigration, Bloomberg and other Democrats conveniently forget that Obama was dubbed the “deporter in chief.”

Between 2009 and 2016, the Obama administration removed more than 3 million illegal aliens, numbers that dwarfed those of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

As of November 2019, Trump had deported around 800,000, compared with the 1.18 million Obama deported during the first three years of his tenure.

This might not be the ideal tack for Bloomberg and the Democrats to take.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.