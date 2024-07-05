Blue City Paradise: Groom Shot in Head as Punks Invade Backyard Wedding Reception

Tragedy struck two newlyweds in Dutchtown — a neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri — in the early hours of the morning Saturday as the groom was shot multiple times in the head.

KTVI reported, Manuel Gonzalez was celebrating at his wedding reception with his wife, Dulce Gonzalez, when two armed masked men came into the party through a driveway fence. In 30 seconds, the two men demanded money, told partygoers not to move, and shot Gonzalez several times before leaving without actually taking anything.

The bride’s sister, Yaribeth Pena said, “They took nothing, yet they took everything from us.”

Gonzalez remains in critical condition, and the family has set up a GoFundMe. The couple have been together for 10 years and have two children, according to The Sun.

Why would two vile individuals feel confident in committing such a brazen and barbaric act?

It cannot be overlooked or overstated that elections have consequences.

When elected officials are not hard on crime, innocent people pay.

KTVI found, Democratic candidates have a 64.3 percent margin of victory in St. Louis County, which includes Dutchtown, making it the “bluest” county in the entire state.

St. Louis is still suffering from Democratic anti-police rhetoric. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported 300 vacancies in December for its budgeted 1,224 officers.

Will liberals ever change their soft-on-crime policies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Thomas Hargrove, the founder of the Murder Accountability Project, told Fox News Digital that St. Louis currently has over 1,000 unsolved homicides for over 1,900 total from 2013 to 2022. That is a 44 percent solve or clearance rate, which is lower than the national average.

While filling the vacancies may help police, Hargrove said the challenges don’t end there. With residents leaving the city, revenues won’t yield the funding needed.

“In the last three years, St. Louis has averaged about 6,000 fewer residents each year than the year before.”

St. Louis Democrat Mayor Tishaura Jones hasn’t exactly been helpful in the matter. In 2021, Jones took $4 million from the police overtime budget and put it towards hiring social workers and affordable housing.

Gonzalez death came when several disastrous policies coalesced into one horrendous moment.

After George Floyd’s death in 2020, Democratic rhetoric focused on defunding the police, leading to budget cuts and low morale among current and prospective officers.

Revenues have also been drying up because more residents see the city as hopeless and leave. Less funding and less officers mean a lower crime clearance rate.

If police can’t get the funding and people they need to do their jobs, why should the bad guys be afraid?

Criminals feel embolden to walk right up to you at your wedding party and shoot you in head as blue cities create a climate that largely serves the criminals and not the law-abiding citizens.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.