Cops Say Foreign Gay Porn Actor Decapitated 2 UK Men During 'Extreme' Sex

Welcome to Merrie England, a land where an errant social media post about a politically incorrect topic can land you in jail, but a male porn performer with the social media handle “iamblackmaster” visited the country numerous times for “extreme sex” he was allegedly paid for and didn’t raise any red flags until he allegedly murdered two men and threw their bodies off a bridge in luggage.

Yostin Mosquera, according to the BBC, is on trial for killing a couple separately, at least one during sex, then dismembering bodies and taking them from the couple’s apartment in London to a bridge in Bristol, where they were thrown down into the water.

According to ITV, Mosquera had visited the United Kingdom on several occasions, during which he had what was was described as “extreme sex” with one half of the couple, Albert Alfonso, a 62-year-old swimming instructor. The court was told that Alfonso’s 71-year-old partner, retired handyman Paul Longworth, knew about the relationship — which Mosquera was paid for — but had “nothing to do with” the sex.

During a July 2024 visit, the prosecution alleged, Mosquera “set about trying to steal from them.” His methods were not dissimilar to his sexual preferences.

Scotland Yard confirmed Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera, 24, is the man they are hunting in connection with the body parts found in a suitcase on Clifton Suspension Bridge, & more human remains at a flat in London Mosquera is understood to have known both victims pic.twitter.com/mpmdesGGCC — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 13, 2024

First, he killed the non-participatory partner in this arrangement: “Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull,” the prosecuting barrister said of the events of July 8.

Nor is premeditation much of an issue here, either: CCTV footage captured Longworth talking with one of his neighbors at 11:17 a.m., at 11:03, Mosquera had searched for “Where on the head is a knock fatal?” He then apparently looked for freezer chests; one of the ones he viewed was the same model the couple’s dismembered bodies were later found in.

It was bought and delivered that day, at Mosquera’s request.

CCTV footage showed Mosquera looking out of the window at 12:30 p.m., then “he drew the curtains. They remained closed until about 1:00 p.m. when he opened them again. It seems likely that this is when Paul Longworth was killed,” the barrister said.

He would later kill Alfonso by stabbing him: “He could hardly deny it, since the killing took place while he and Alfonso were having sex and the sex and the killing were recorded on film,” the barrister said.

Moreover, the BBC reported, “Mr. Mosquera was also recorded singing and dancing in the aftermath of the attack, the Old Bailey heard, which the prosecution said indicated he was in complete self-control.”

Mosquera has admitted to manslaughter of Alfonso — indeed, as the prosecution noted, he “could hardly deny” that killing, given the evidence — saying that he had simply lost control.

However, authorities said that he had a PowerPoint spreadsheet of the couple’s financial accounts and passwords, and tried to send £4,000 ($5,324) to his own Colombian account before making smaller withdrawals from Alfonso’s account until he began getting declined.

At about 30 minutes before midnight two days later, a cyclist reported encountering Mosquera on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol with a large red suitcase, which Mosquera said was full of car parts, per ITV.

Instead, as the BBC noted, the prosecutor “told the court the suitcases contained the decapitated and dismembered bodies of Mr Longworth and Mr Alfonso.

“The luggage had an address label on it, which led detectives to the couple’s home in Shepherd’s Bush, where other body parts were found in a chest freezer.”

The trial is expected to last about five weeks, according to ITV — and, although it’ll produce plenty of gruesome details, one assumes, it’ll produce little in exculpatory information about a porn performer known as “iamblackmaster” who murdered two gay men to get money from them.

Neighbors described the men as a “friendly couple who seemed happy together and who were genuinely fond of one another.” And perhaps they were.

That being said, this trial is another gruesome reminder of how literal Shakespeare’s immortal language — “These violent delights have violent ends” — can be.

There will be no judgment on the propriety of LGBT lifestyles, or open relationships, or of sex workers, or of online pornography, or of how said pornography has mainstreamed what we would term “extreme sex.” Even that term has been watered down; a practice that would have been considered beyond the pale even 20 years ago now probably has 16 podcasts dedicated to it, alone, on Spotify.

Indeed, according to Sky News, after the sexualized murder of Alfonso, recorded on video, the prosecution described Mosquera as “unconcerned” in the footage.

“As Mr. Alfonso lies on the floor dying, the defendant starts singing and breaks into a dance and then makes his way directly to the desktop computer in Mr Alfonso’s room and starts using it … to look at information about Mr Alfonso’s finances,” the barrister said.

We are to pretend that this is a total aberration — and in the scheme of things, yes, I suppose it is; most grotesque LGBT fetishists don’t murder, but nobody’s going to be talking about the number of extreme fetishists who are willing to murder vs. the number of people with rightly ordered sexuality who are willing to do the same. Even by a priori reasoning, we know the answer to this.

We won’t even ask the question, though. And there’s a reason we can’t, and we all know the reason we can’t, and none of us will question why we can’t all acknowledge we know the reason and that we all know it. That is the extent to which we must defend the right to human dissipation and turpitude if it falls under protected categories.

The farther you get from God’s design for men, women, sex, the family, and society, the more deranged the behavior becomes, eventually ending in bloody scenes like these. You know this; I know this. You aren’t supposed to say it; I’m not supposed to say it.

Even asking questions about the questions we can ask is out of the question if it involves LGBT lifestyles, including the moral rectitude of a prostitute whose pornographic social media account was titled “iamblackmaster.” And, if you make a social media post acknowledging this in the United Kingdom, expect the police at your door in a right hurry. Because they have priorities, and those include shutting up people who might talk about two dismembered gay men admittedly killed by a third gay party in a way that doesn’t comport with what are now British values.

Oh yeah, and prosecuting the guy for murdering and decapitating the other two guys. That’s a priority, too, I suppose. Watch them treat both as equal dangers to the community.

