Blue-State Hellhole: Man Charged With Murder 3 Days After Being Released from Jail Due to Outrageous Liberal Law

Leftism is not compassionate, at least not for regular people who are just looking to live their lives.

It promotes a backward compassion, ignoring victims while protecting perpetrators. This inevitably leaves the door open for a more chaotic and unsafe world.

Evidence of that misguided compassion came Wednesday with news that 36-year-old Ramiro Ochoa Mendoza had been arrested for allegedly murdering 47-year-old Noel Batres in Napa County, California, according to Fox News.

Batres’ body was found under a bridge July 3.

Earlier in the year, Mendoza had been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for misdemeanor charges, including violating a restraining order and resisting arrest.

He had been ordered into a mental health diversion program with supervised release, but failed to appear for his diversion program review.

Under California law, the court was required to dismiss charges against Mendoza due to his mental health status, because the charges against him were misdemeanors.

The district attorney’s office commented, “Because the law prohibits prosecution from continuing in cases where a defendant is deemed incompetent on only misdemeanor charges, the court had no choice but to dismiss both remaining cases and did so on July 8, 2025.”

UPDATE: Ramiro Ochoa Mendoza, 36, ID’d as person of interest in slaying of Noel Batres, 47, (hat), found under 3rd St. bridge near Soscol, per @NapaPD pic.twitter.com/eDauDT8ZmK — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) July 12, 2025

Senate Bill 317 in California changed the law, barring courts from restoring competency in misdemeanor-only cases — even in cases in which the defendant’s bad behavior is escalating.

According to Fox, Mendoza has a history of offenses and non-compliance.

Mendoza was arrested Friday and was charged with the murder of Batres.

PRESS RELEASE: Napa County District Attorney’s Office Files Murder Charges Against Ramiro Ochoa Mendoza in Connection with Killing of Noel Batres pic.twitter.com/vjYYoE1bRJ — Napa County District Attorney’s Office (@NapaCountyDA) July 15, 2025

California — a leftist paradise — let a mentally unstable man go free, despite his charges and criminal background. Now he’s accused of murdering someone.

Napa County Deputy District Attorney Katie Susemihl said on the matter, “This case highlights the real-world impact of the recent legal reforms, where courts are required to prioritize mental health treatment over traditional prosecution, even when defendants exhibit an unwillingness or inability to comply with court-ordered programs.”

California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones blasted the law, as the results show the absolute incompetence of its authors.

“This is yet another devastating example of California’s soft-on-crime policies creating more victims instead of preventing crime. Under the so-called ‘mental health diversion’ law, a violent repeat offender was released, and just days later, he brutally murdered an innocent man.

“The system failed at every turn,” Jones continued. “This law prioritizes the rights of offenders over public safety, even when individuals show no willingness to comply with court-ordered treatment.

“If someone is truly mentally unwell, they should receive help within the justice system — not be dumped back onto our streets without accountability or oversight.”

Senate Bill 317 wanted to show compassion and understanding toward mentally ill people like Mendoza.

Where was the compassion for Batres?

Had Mendoza been brought in after missing his review, perhaps this victim would still be alive, and his family would not be grieving.

