The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Bombshell Report: Multiple Cops Refused to Enter FL School During Shooting

By Erin Coates
February 23, 2018 at 3:49pm

Print

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson was not the only armed deputy who had not entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to confront the shooter when Coral Springs police officers arrived.

CNN reported that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the building and had not moved to enter to take on the alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz who killed 17 people on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

Coral Springs unnamed sources told CNN that the deputies had their pistols drawn, but were behind their vehicles outside the school.

When Coral Springs officers arrived on site, they entered the building and were later joined by new Broward County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to CNN, Coral Springs police were “stunned and upset” that the original deputies on scene did not join them inside the school.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Although it is still unknown if the shooter was still in the building when the Coral Springs police arrived, having someone armed on the inside could have saved some of the lives lost that day.

The full report of the Coral Springs officers’ observations will most likely be released in a report next week.

Coral Springs City Manager Mike Goodrum confronted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel about the deputies outside the school while kids were inside being shot.

“Given the horrific events of that day emotions were running high and the sheriff and I had a heated moment the following evening,” Goodrum said in a statement to CNN. “Sheriff Israel and I have spoken several times since and I can assure you that our departments have a good working relationship and the utmost respect for each other.”

Do you think the officers should have entered the building?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi addressed officer concerns in an internal email obtained by CNN that said, “While recognition is not the reason we choose to do what we do, our Commission, City Manager and residents are well aware of the actions our members took in the face of danger and the heroes that you are.”

Peterson, “was absolutely on campus through this entire event,” Israel said at a news conference. Video footage reportedly captured him in position on the west side of the building, but he did “nothing.”

“He never went in,” Israel said, according to CNN, noting that Peterson should have “(w)ent in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.” Instead, Peterson allegedly waited outside for four minutes as suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an AR-15.

Israel described himself as feeling “devastated” and “sick to my stomach.”

RELATED: Police Release 911 Call from Nikolas Cruz After Fight over Guns Just Months Before Florida Shooting

Peterson was suspended without pay, but has since resigned.

The revelation that Peterson allegedly stayed outside while the shooting took place has made him the subject of widespread criticism.

“Maybe they could’ve been saved,” said Lauren Noyola, a 16-year-old student survivor who lost three close friends in the shooting. “Maybe they could still be alive if he had gone inside and tried to stop something from happening,” she told NBC News.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Florida, high school, police, shooting

By: Erin Coates on February 23, 2018 at 3:49pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

florida shooting

Israel Has Only Had 2 School Attacks in 44 Years, Here’s How They Make Sure Their Kids Are Safe

Joe Setyon

San Francisco slums

San Francisco’s ‘Diseased Streets’ Are Being Compared to Some of Worst Slums in the World

Joe Setyon

Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Erin Coates

Parkland Survivor Leaves Media, Dems Scrambling With Official Statement On NRA

Joe Setyon

billy graham casket

The Specially Chosen Builders of Billy Graham’s Casket Show the Kind of Legacy He’s Leaving

Joe Setyon

scot peterson, nikolas cruz

Armed Parkland School Resource Officer Stayed Safely Outside While Students Were Being Murdered

Erin Coates

James Mattis (1)

Mattis Moves to Clean Out Military, Remove Soldiers Who Just Can’t Cut It

Joe Setyon

Joyce Carol Oates

Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

Recently Posted