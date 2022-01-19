Book 'The Woke Supremacy' Reveals Democrats' True Socialist Agenda

Conservative commentator Evan Sayet’s 2020 book “The Woke Supremacy: An Anti-Socialist Manifesto” has proved prophetic in anticipating what President Joe Biden’s agenda would be.

Sayet argued that the “woke supremacy” Biden and the Democratic Party are trying to implement shares some key traits with other socialist/communist regimes, including Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the Soviet Union from the mid to late 20th century and China to this day.

“The mistake most people make in trying to understand socialism is to think of it as an ideology. It is not,” he wrote. “It is an economic model and a governing system that has been employed by any number of different ideologies over the past hundred years. Socialism is about the structure of money and power; ideology is about how that money and power is used.”

Sayet made clear in “The Woke Supremacy” that Adolf Hitler was in fact a socialist.

He acknowledged that there are “vast ideological differences” between the German National Socialist Party and today’s Democratic socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, but the end game of centralized government control over the economy and people’s daily lives is the central commonality.

“Once empowered, the Socialist system of governance — outright control of all ‘essential’ industries and de facto control over all of the others — remains the same,” Sayet explained.

We certainly see that in Democratic socialists’ Green New Deal agenda and the Democratic Party’s push to federalize elections so they can remain in power, raise taxes substantially on businesses and individuals, and impose a nationwide employer vaccine mandate.

Thankfully, the Supreme Court ruled against the latter.

Sayet pointed out that, according to Karl Marx, part of the process of the left gaining one-party rule is imposing a “‘Dictatorship of the Proletariat’ to take care of the dirty work of canceling all of the Others.”

The author argued that there is a remedy for a worldwide socialist takeover: popular nationalism as reflected in movements like former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign.

“Nationalism is the only real-world alternative to Globalism. As such, it is the only real-world bulwark against the crimes and atrocities that the Socialist system requires and — no matter the many and varied ideologies that have embraced it — it has never yet once failed to bring,” he wrote.

“Clearly the people of Hong Kong aren’t waving America’s flag because they’re swearing their allegiance to the United States,” Sayet said. “They’re waving America’s Nationalist flag and singing America’s Nationalist anthem because they understand that America’s Nationalist symbols stand for the freedom, independence and sovereignty they’re fighting and dying so bravely to defend.”

The left understands the power and pull of liberty and America’s heritage, Sayet argued, hence the push to equate all of American history with white supremacy. If Americans can no longer be proud of their history, they will be open to changing their institutions in the ways the woke want.

“This is why the Woke must, yet again, reach into his Orwellian bag-o-tricks and pluck out yet another one of those modifiers. This time the Woke insert the word ‘white’ before the word ‘Nationalist’ and, once again, change the meaning of the concept the full 180 degrees these latest supremacists require,” he wrote.

Sayet observed that love for America was not always partisan.

“Prior to the rise of the New Supremacy, the debate between the parties wasn’t if America was great — that was self-evident to anyone who knew anything about the real world,” he explained. “The debate across the whole of the American political spectrum was about how to continue to make America even greater.”

“The Woke Supremacy” is an outstanding review of how we arrived at this moment in American history and why the left’s current socialist agenda must be rejected.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

