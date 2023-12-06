Border Agents Encounter Highest-Ever Number of Migrants in a Single Day as Crisis Escalates: Report

Tuesday saw a record number of people cross into the U.S. from Mexico, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

While millions of migrants have successfully entered the country since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Tuesday’s influx was unprecedented.

Citing unnamed Customs and Border Protection sources, Melugin reported on X that more than 12,000 people crossed the border — “the highest single day total ever recorded.”

He added, “This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded.”

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,000 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, the highest single day total ever recorded. This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

Melugin also added some historical context, noting that just a few years ago, a fraction of Tuesday’s illegal entries would have been considered overwhelming.

“Former [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Obama, once said that 1,000 border crossings in a day is a ‘bad day’, ‘overwhelms the system’, & that 4,000 in a day is a ‘crisis,'” Melugin posted.

Reminder: Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Obama, once said that 1,000 border crossings in a day is a “bad day”, “overwhelms the system”, & that 4,000 in a day is a “crisis”. The Biden administration just had 12,000+ migrant encounters yesterday. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

According to CBP data, an average of 7,770 aliens were encountered at the Southwest border each day in October, down from nearly 9,000 in September.

Melugin shared a Fox News clip showing hundreds of migrants who had illegally crossed the border into Arizona on Tuesday.

“Masses of adult men from around the globe are crossing — expecting to be released into the US,” the reporter wrote, noting that some of the men were coming from countries such as Syria.

A live look at the situation in Lukeville, AZ this morning, as record high illegal crossings surge along the southern border. Here – masses of adult men from around the globe are crossing – expecting to be released into the US. A group of Syrian men just crossed here as well. pic.twitter.com/v8uB3GlAAh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

CBP has encountered over 6.5 million border crossers since Biden took office in January 2021.

According to the office of Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, that doesn’t include an estimated 1.5 million people who have evaded apprehension while illegally entering the country.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.