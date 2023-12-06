Border Agents Encounter Highest-Ever Number of Migrants in a Single Day as Crisis Escalates: Report
Tuesday saw a record number of people cross into the U.S. from Mexico, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.
While millions of migrants have successfully entered the country since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Tuesday’s influx was unprecedented.
Citing unnamed Customs and Border Protection sources, Melugin reported on X that more than 12,000 people crossed the border — “the highest single day total ever recorded.”
He added, “This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded.”
BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,000 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, the highest single day total ever recorded. This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded.
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023
Melugin also added some historical context, noting that just a few years ago, a fraction of Tuesday’s illegal entries would have been considered overwhelming.
“Former [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Obama, once said that 1,000 border crossings in a day is a ‘bad day’, ‘overwhelms the system’, & that 4,000 in a day is a ‘crisis,'” Melugin posted.
Reminder: Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Obama, once said that 1,000 border crossings in a day is a “bad day”, “overwhelms the system”, & that 4,000 in a day is a “crisis”.
The Biden administration just had 12,000+ migrant encounters yesterday.
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023
According to CBP data, an average of 7,770 aliens were encountered at the Southwest border each day in October, down from nearly 9,000 in September.
Melugin shared a Fox News clip showing hundreds of migrants who had illegally crossed the border into Arizona on Tuesday.
“Masses of adult men from around the globe are crossing — expecting to be released into the US,” the reporter wrote, noting that some of the men were coming from countries such as Syria.
A live look at the situation in Lukeville, AZ this morning, as record high illegal crossings surge along the southern border. Here – masses of adult men from around the globe are crossing – expecting to be released into the US. A group of Syrian men just crossed here as well. pic.twitter.com/v8uB3GlAAh
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023
CBP has encountered over 6.5 million border crossers since Biden took office in January 2021.
According to the office of Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, that doesn’t include an estimated 1.5 million people who have evaded apprehension while illegally entering the country.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.