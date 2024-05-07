A security guard was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday morning outside the Toronto home of the superstar Canadian rapper Drake.

The shooting came amid a highly public feud between Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Graham, and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

With what little police had released about the incident as of Tuesday afternoon, it was too early to tell if the beef between the two rappers was in any way related to the shooting.

According to the verified Toronto Police Operations X account, the security guard was standing outside of Drake’s massive estate at 2:09 a.m. when he was shot by a man who fled the scene in a vehicle.

The security guard was rushed to an area hospital with “serious injuries” while police swarmed the area.

No description of the shooter or the vehicle was available.

In an afternoon update on the incident, police said the victim remained in the hospital.

Speaking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Toronto police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said, ”Information is very limited at this time.”

A police source told the CBC that the security guard was shot in the chest during what was suspected to be a drive-by shooting.

Krawczyk would not confirm the claim of a drive-by but said he was aware of the feud between Drake and Lamar.

“But as we get information, we will share it with you,” he said.

The officer also declined to verify if Drake was inside of his mega-mansion when the shooting occurred.

The rapper, 37, lives in a 50,000-square-foot home in Canada’s largest city.

As The Washington Post noted just hours before Tuesday morning’s shooting at Drake’s home, he and Lamar have spent the last week releasing so-called “diss tracks” aimed at one another.

A mutual dislike between the two rappers that dates back several years picked up in March when Lamar insulted Drake and rapper J. Cole in a verse of a song that was released by the rapper Future.

The ongoing hip-hop feud has escalated and captivated fans of the music genre since.

