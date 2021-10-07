This one didn’t get away.

Amid an unprecedented flood of illegal immigrants pouring across the southern border, a convicted child rapist was apprehended in the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, which stretches from California through Arizona.

“Yuma Sector agents arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The migrant, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest. Agents turned over the migrant to US Marshals this morning to face prosecution,” Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem wrote in a Twitter post.

Yuma Sector agents arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The migrant, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first degree child rape and incest. Agents turned over the migrant to US Marshals this morning to face prosecution. pic.twitter.com/YXPs3LGMQG — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) October 6, 2021

There is wide acknowledgment that far more illegal immigrants enter the U.S. than are ever apprehended, according to an April report in The Washington Post.

The Post estimated that during the April surge of illegal immigrants, nearly 1,000 border crashers entered the country while Border Patrol agents were busy elsewhere.

Yuma sector has been heating up bigtime. Migrant encounters last month up over 2000% compared to last year. We are planning to go there next after this Texas trip in the RGV. Follow Julio for some fantastic on the ground reporting. https://t.co/xdoTY2qalX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 6, 2021

Of those who are caught, many are entering the country illegally after being previously convicted of a crime in the U.S., according to a report by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The report only covers those cases where the U.S. Attorney’s Office was involved in a prosecution.

In August alone, the report said 212 individuals were charged with illegal reentry and that of those 180 had been convicted of criminal offenses unrelated to immigration status.

Of those, the report said 42 had violent crime convictions, including convictions for murder, sex offenses, domestic violence, drug crimes and other offenses.

The report noted that 125 of the 180 previously convicted immigrants had been deported three or more times.

On the Yuma Sector’s Twitter account, Clem offers frequent snapshots of the reality behind those numbers.

#YumaSector agents encountered more than 1,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. from Mex on Thursday, a new fiscal year record for daily apprehensions. The total includes migrants from 21 different countries. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/Ax2mpUkDbL — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) September 23, 2021

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 140 Brazilian migrants this morning. So far this month, agents have encountered a daily average of more than 600 migrants, up more than 2,000% over this time last year. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/6eRAB88Zly — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) September 16, 2021

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 2,700 migrants who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico from Friday through Monday. This number included several large groups: a group of 42, 52 and 80 on Saturday; 50 and 53 on Sunday; and 93, 45 and 79 on Monday. pic.twitter.com/gZcmZ73oBF — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) August 31, 2021

Yuma Sector covers 126 miles of the border from the Imperial Sand Dunes in California to the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona.

