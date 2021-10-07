Share
News

Border Patrol Catches Convicted Child Rapist Who Illegally Entered Country Amid Biden's Border Crisis

 By Jack Davis  October 7, 2021 at 11:27am
Share

This one didn’t get away.

Amid an unprecedented flood of illegal immigrants pouring across the southern border, a convicted child rapist was apprehended in the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, which stretches from California through Arizona.

“Yuma Sector agents arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The migrant, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest. Agents turned over the migrant to US Marshals this morning to face prosecution,” Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem wrote in a Twitter post.

Trending:
Video: Biden Humiliates Himself Again, Refers to 'Everyone in This Room' While Delivering Outdoor Speech

There is wide acknowledgment that far more illegal immigrants enter the U.S. than are ever apprehended, according to an April report in The Washington Post.

The Post estimated that during the April surge of illegal immigrants, nearly 1,000 border crashers entered the country while Border Patrol agents were busy elsewhere.

Of those who are caught, many are entering the country illegally after being previously convicted of a crime in the U.S., according to a report by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Are criminals running wild because of Joe Biden?

The report only covers those cases where the U.S. Attorney’s Office was involved in a prosecution.

In August alone, the report said 212 individuals were charged with illegal reentry and that of those 180 had been convicted of criminal offenses unrelated to immigration status.

Of those, the report said 42 had violent crime convictions, including convictions for murder, sex offenses, domestic violence, drug crimes and other offenses.

The report noted that 125 of the 180 previously convicted immigrants had been deported three or more times.

Related:
Armed Cartel Smugglers Are Standing in the Rio Grande and Taunting Texas Border Guards: Report

On the Yuma Sector’s Twitter account, Clem offers frequent snapshots of the reality behind those numbers.

Yuma Sector covers 126 miles of the border from the Imperial Sand Dunes in California to the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Border Patrol Catches Convicted Child Rapist Who Illegally Entered Country Amid Biden's Border Crisis
Biden's Approval Rating Continues Its Descent, Hits Another All-Time Low
Explosive Email Leak Shows Hunter Biden Working with Chinese Communist Party-Connected Group
Federal Judge Blocks Texas Abortion Law After Biden Admin Gets Involved
Marine Officer Charged with 6 Crimes for Criticizing Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal
See more...

Conversation