A person is detained by law enforcement officers in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood in Chicago on Oct. 4, 2025.
A person is detained by law enforcement officers in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood in Chicago on Oct. 4, 2025. (Octavio Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

Border Patrol Faces Attacks from Violent Chicago Rioters on 'Most Violent Days' of Operation Midway Blitz

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2025 at 8:30am
The price of enforcing the rules has been high as U.S. Border Patrol try to impose law on Democrat-run Chicago.

A Department of Homeland Security news release noted that Wednesday was “one of its most violent days since beginning Operation Midway Blitz.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that” agitators stalked law enforcement, rammed vehicles, fled scenes, injured agents, and caused multiple accidents across town—putting law enforcement and the public in danger.”

“Despite the violence, CBP arrested 3 illegal aliens who were breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Six citizens were arrested for impeding and threatening to kill agents,” she said.

“Our officers are facing a surge in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down,” she said.

“CBP and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

The day included an American citizen, Isabel Mata, allegedly threatened a law enforcement officer and said she would “put a hit out on Chief Gregory Bovino.”

Siding against the agency enforcing America’s laws, Jacqueline Lopez, Eliana Bahena, and Jonathan Uribe, were accused of tailing Border Patrol vehicles so they would noticed and an attempt to ram a vehicle. All three were detained.

Latin Kings gang member Alexis Correa, is accused of trying to ram a Border Patrol vehicle, then hitting a vehcile in his path after the Border Patrol evaded him. Alexander Torres is accused of recklessly impeding operations and tailing government vehicles after boxing in a federal vehicle in an alley.

Three illegal immigrants from Mexico were arrested after they refused to get out of a vehicle, than allegedly rammed a government vehicle. One agent was hit in the knee.

The release noted that “federal officers have had projectiles and rocks thrown at them, vehicles used as weapons, bounties placed on their head, and agitators stalking and doxxing law enforcement. All the while, sanctuary politicians like Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson idly watch these domestic terrorists run their cities and dehumanize ICE and CBP officers.”

Despite opposition, the Trump administration’s drive to deport illegal immigrants is moving forward, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday, noting that federal immigration agents have arrested over 4,300 people in Minnesota since January, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

““In this country, with this president in the White House, we don’t pick winners and losers. We don’t decide which law gets enforced and which one doesn’t,” Noem said.

“There are laws. They are on the books. They were put in place, voted on and instituted, and therefore we enforce them all,” she said.

A Monday DHS post on X noted that more than 2 million illegal immigrants have left the United States since President Donald Trump took office. The post said that more than 515,000 illegal immigrants have been deported and 485,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested by DHS.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Border Patrol Faces Attacks from Violent Chicago Rioters on 'Most Violent Days' of Operation Midway Blitz
Texas Couple Arrested After Their Special Needs Son is Found in a Shallow Grave, Cops Got Involved Over Cryptic Facebook Post
Breaking: Trump Hits Canada with Tariff Hike Over 'Hostile Act,' Demands Misleading Reagan Ad Be Taken Down
'I Am Not Done': Harris Teases 2028 White House Run
Letitia James and James Comey Indictments in Jeopardy as They Challenge Legality of Prosecutor's Appointment
