Border Patrol Faces Attacks from Violent Chicago Rioters on 'Most Violent Days' of Operation Midway Blitz

The price of enforcing the rules has been high as U.S. Border Patrol try to impose law on Democrat-run Chicago.

A Department of Homeland Security news release noted that Wednesday was “one of its most violent days since beginning Operation Midway Blitz.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that” agitators stalked law enforcement, rammed vehicles, fled scenes, injured agents, and caused multiple accidents across town—putting law enforcement and the public in danger.”

“Despite the violence, CBP arrested 3 illegal aliens who were breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Six citizens were arrested for impeding and threatening to kill agents,” she said.

Cicero or Sicario: A Day of Crashes. October 22nd was one of the most violent days faced by DHS law enforcement since the beginning of Operation Midway Blitz. To the rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. pic.twitter.com/jrtmYabUb5 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 24, 2025

“Our officers are facing a surge in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down,” she said.

“CBP and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

The day included an American citizen, Isabel Mata, allegedly threatened a law enforcement officer and said she would “put a hit out on Chief Gregory Bovino.”

Siding against the agency enforcing America’s laws, Jacqueline Lopez, Eliana Bahena, and Jonathan Uribe, were accused of tailing Border Patrol vehicles so they would noticed and an attempt to ram a vehicle. All three were detained.

Latin Kings gang member Alexis Correa, is accused of trying to ram a Border Patrol vehicle, then hitting a vehcile in his path after the Border Patrol evaded him. Alexander Torres is accused of recklessly impeding operations and tailing government vehicles after boxing in a federal vehicle in an alley.

Three illegal immigrants from Mexico were arrested after they refused to get out of a vehicle, than allegedly rammed a government vehicle. One agent was hit in the knee.

🚨REPEAT SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED IN CHICAGO🚨 Convicted not once but TWICE for indecent solicitation of a child in 2016 and 2022, this illegal alien from Honduras has NO business living in the U.S. Thanks to Border Patrol agents with Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, he won’t be… pic.twitter.com/kU2CpKwiEg — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) October 25, 2025

The release noted that “federal officers have had projectiles and rocks thrown at them, vehicles used as weapons, bounties placed on their head, and agitators stalking and doxxing law enforcement. All the while, sanctuary politicians like Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson idly watch these domestic terrorists run their cities and dehumanize ICE and CBP officers.”

Despite opposition, the Trump administration’s drive to deport illegal immigrants is moving forward, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday, noting that federal immigration agents have arrested over 4,300 people in Minnesota since January, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

I’m proud to report that the Homeland Security Task Force, created under @POTUS Trump, has already resulted in the arrests of THOUSANDS of foreign terrorists, cartel members, and drug smugglers. These arrests mean safer streets for our children, fewer families ripped apart by… pic.twitter.com/k6fzUVKqoo — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 23, 2025

““In this country, with this president in the White House, we don’t pick winners and losers. We don’t decide which law gets enforced and which one doesn’t,” Noem said.

“There are laws. They are on the books. They were put in place, voted on and instituted, and therefore we enforce them all,” she said.

A Monday DHS post on X noted that more than 2 million illegal immigrants have left the United States since President Donald Trump took office. The post said that more than 515,000 illegal immigrants have been deported and 485,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested by DHS.

