Border Sheriff Cleverly Uses Phone, Truck of Smuggler He Arrested to Capture Illegal Aliens

An audacious Texas sheriff turned the tables on a group of illegal immigrants.

According to a short video clip that appeared Thursday on X, Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland of Terrell County, Texas, used the tools of a smuggler to lure and then capture a group of illegals near the southern border.

The clip was posted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform and shared by Cleveland.

According to FAIR, Cleveland first arrested a human trafficker and then “cleverly used the smuggler’s phone and truck to intercept the illegal aliens he was attempting to transport.”

The 31-second clip began with a man — presumably Cleveland — speaking in Spanish. He implored the illegals to climb into the back of the truck.

“Get in, dudes. Come, come! Hurry up, hurry up! Run, run!” he said.

At first, the darkness of night concealed everything. Within seconds, however, a lone illegal immigrant ran to the truck.

“Get in from behind. Get in from the back. Hurry up. You can do it!” Cleveland said.

Then, a group of illegals appeared.

“Everyone, get in from the back! Come to the truck. Hurry! Everyone OK?” Cleveland said as at least five more illegal immigrants climbed into the truck.

At that point, the sheriff sprang the surprise.

“If you move, I will shoot. You understand?” he said.

According to his X account, Cleveland spent 26 years in the U.S. Border Patrol. He regularly posts updates on encounters with illegals.

Now, however, he might have loftier goals.

KOSA-TV reported in April that Cleveland is considering a run for the U.S. House of Representatives. In fact, he has formed an exploratory committee. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales currently holds the seat in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.

Cleveland’s political ambitions produce mixed feelings.

On one hand, few voters would deny that we need all the help we can get in Washington, D.C. On the other hand, judging by his audacity, we might need Cleveland in the field more than in Congress.

Either way, Cleveland’s clever operation leaves us with at least one sobering reflection.

President Joe Biden’s catastrophic border policies have resulted in hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings per month. In that context, Cleveland’s capture of six illegal immigrants feels like a rear-guard action.

Nonetheless, that small operation leaves us with hope that a few brave souls might lead the way, help stop the southern invasion and eventually restore sanity to the border.

Alas, restoring sanity to the nation’s capital feels like a task too tall even for a border sheriff.

