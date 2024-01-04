Box-Office Upset: 'Sound of Freedom' Bumps Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie from 2023 Top 10 Film List

Despite the fact that the national media has been all about Taylor Swift, it appears that the vaunted pop star lost out in one category concerning last year’s ticket sales to her film.

According to Box Office Mojo, a site that tracks box office ticket sales, Swift’s concert film ranked as the eleventh top-grossing film for 2023.

The film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” earned an impressive $179,650,565 since its release in October of last year, the site reported.

While that is a nice little windfall, it didn’t quite measure up to the next-highest film.

In the tenth spot, Box Office Mojo revealed that “Sound of Freedom” earned $184,178,046 since its release in July. “Sound of Freedom” is a faith-based film featuring the true story of an ex-Homeland Security agent who goes on a mission to track down sex traffickers to free the children they imprisoned and exploited.

The film stars Jim Caviezel, Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga and Eduardo Verástegui.

What is notable about the positions of these two films is that “Sound of Freedom,” from Angel Studios, is a faith-based film.

Furthermore, “Sound of Freedom” exceeded the great Swift’s total, despite being in some 400 fewer theaters.

Do you support faith-based films? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The woke Taylor Swift’s concert film appeared in 3,855 theaters last year. Meanwhile, “Sound of Freedom” appeared in only 3,411 theaters.

There is another major difference between the two films: Swift’s move had all the benefits of favorable publicity. Indeed, the media went wild for Swift’s film. “Sound of Freedom,” on the other hand, suffered ridicule and attacks at the hands of the media.

“Sound of Freedom” became “the little movie that could” — a huge hit in the theaters despite the media’s reluctance to give it any favorable notice. It has also racked up an impressive 99 percent audience ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Sound of Freedom’ Beats Taylor Swift To Finish In Top Ten At 2023 Domestic Box Office https://t.co/ZmTDWsMmXr pic.twitter.com/YaTFoahKsS — Daily Wire News (@DailyWireNews) January 2, 2024

The movie has made more than $248,219,375 worldwide, Box Office Mojo added.

Meanwhile, the media had basically declared 2023 the year of Taylor Swift. For example, TIME Magazine declared Swift its Person of the Year.

Swift has been allowed a full-court press from nearly everyone. But “Sound of Freedom” wasn’t even given the benefit of a studio release. All the big studios refused to give the producers of the film the time of day. And even after the film was made, it sat on a shelf for years because the studios refused to release it.

Still, “Sound of Freedom” has won a huge following, quite despite the media’s attempt to smear the film as having Q-Anon ties.

Tim Ballard, the man who served as the model for “Sound of Freedom,” blasted the media for attacking the movie.

Last year, Ballard told the Christian Broadcast Network that the media was lying about the film.

“These people coming out against the film … they’re lying about it, and they know they are,” Ballard said. “Anyone who watches the film knows there’s nothing QAnonish or ‘QAnon-adjacent.'”

Ballard, though, does not care about the studio’s nonsense. He just wants to stop children from hurting.

“Through different organizations that I’ve been a part of … I’ve seen so much pain. I want that to stop, and we’re going to use the power of this film,” he told CBN.

“I’ve seen the darkest corners of the planet where kids are being held captive, and they deserve the best rescue,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.