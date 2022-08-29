In a recent interview, boxing legend Mike Tyson explained why he has gradually moved to the right with his political views.

During the interview with conservative outlet Newsmax, Tyson initially expressed hesitations about discussing his political views.

“Listen if I start talking politics, my friends are not going to like me,” Tyson said. “Hey, let’s just not do that, okay? Let’s just not do that.

“My family gets mad, my friends get mad when we talk politics.”

Yet after a bit of goading from host Greta Van Susteren, Tyson decided to open up just a bit about his views.

“Now listen, when I was younger, I was all-out liberal,” Tyson said. “But as I get older and I look at my children and I see what’s out in the world, I get a little conservative.”

Perhaps even more surprising than Tyson’s declaration about becoming more conservative was his explanation for doing so.

“It’s common sense, looking at the world at the stage it’s in right now,” Tyson said. “You want safety.”

Van Susteren mentioned Tyson had moved to Florida, which is home to two of the most notable conservatives — Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Tyson stopped short of giving his opinion on either of those politicians.

“Hey listen, I can’t name…I can’t talk about no politicians,” Tyson said. “It’s just last time I put my hat in the arena and gave my opinion, wow, did they give me a beating.”

While Van Susteren suggested not many people could “give Mike Tyson a beating,” he said the press was a powerful entity.

“I’m gonna stay away from politics and religion,” Tyson said. “They stole my freedom of speech.”

In September 2020, Tyson announced he would vote for the first time ever in the 2020 presidential election.

“This election will be my 1st time voting,” Tyson wrote in a tweet. “I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote. Go to usa.gov/register-to-vote to register.”

This election will be my 1st time voting. I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote. Go to https://t.co/7O281P87lE to register. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 22, 2020

Tyson is a convicted felon, but Nevada passed a law in 2019 allowing felons to vote after completing their prison sentences, The Hill reported. Tyson lived in Nevada at the time of the election, but he has since moved to Florida.

The boxing legend has not publicly shared what candidates he supported, but this new interview continues a trend of once-liberal celebrities moving to the political right.

