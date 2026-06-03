'A Lot of Complaints Had Been Made': Henry Nowak's Murderer Was Known to Cops, Had Been Arrested Previously, Never Charged

In the West, we’ve spun a web of so-called “red-flag” laws designed to either prevent people from buying weapons or keeping them.

There are arguments for and against these plans; proponents say it’s a way to take weapons from dangerous people without infringing on the rights of the rest. Opponents say it’s nothing more than a ploy to allow overzealous government officials to grab at firearms and other weapons.

That’s a debate to have elsewhere and otherwise, however. What does it say that, when a man who gives every warning he shouldn’t be around weapons is allowed to go free and carry them in a country that cracks down on virtually every kind of weapon?

According to multiple reports, the man who killed university student Henry Nowak in the United Kingdom was known to police for having a penchant for knives and crime.

Despite this, he got literally a slap on the wrist — detention by officers — after a theft of swords in 2023.

According to the U.K. Telegraph, Vickrum Digwa pilfered £1,000 ($1,310 at the time) in ceremonial blades from his Sikh temple in Southampton, the town where he ended up murdering Nowak.

The footage of the attack’s aftermath has spurred outrage across Britain at DEI policies, as well it should; the Telegraph noted that the jurisdiction where the murder happened just happened to have its constabulary undergo racial sensitivity training, with the Hampshire Constabulary saying in 2022 that “being anti-racist, ethical and inclusive is top of our agenda.”

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This is especially relevant when you consider that Nowak, who was white, was handcuffed by police, who didn’t believe his claim that he had been stabbed, whereas they believed Digwa’s claim that he had been the target of a racial attack.

Years earlier, when police had been given ample reason to get Digwa off the streets, though, they didn’t: The Telegraph noted that Digwa “was detained by officers at the time, but was never charged.”

It wasn’t like there wasn’t other evidence that he was a threat, either.

Fast forward just a few years, and we have the same man killing another man with a knife, despite warnings.

One source in the Sikh community said they had “warned a lot of people about [Digwa].”

“A lot of complaints had been made about [him], but as soon as we knew about the theft we took action,” the source added, calling him a “pathological liar” who could be “believable” but had “anger problems.”

Indeed, the prosecutor noted in the case that Digwa had a “weapons obsession” who falsely depicted his victim to police as a “racist, drunk, violent aggressor,” which compounded “the natural grief and loss of the deceased’s family.”

And another source told the Telegraph it was known that the convicted murderer was “argumentative with the congregation and confrontational.”

And now he and several relatives are facing weapons offenses, according to ITV; this is in addition to Digwa’s “life sentence.” (This means a minimum of 21 years in the United Kingdom, which apparently doesn’t understand what the words “life” and “sentence” mean when placed next to one another.)

Vickrum Digwa, 23, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court to face six counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place. The alleged weapons are a flick knife, an extendable baton, knuckledusters, a machete, swords and kusaris. His father, Moga Singh, 52, and his brother, Gurpreet Digwa, 27; both of St Denys Road, Southampton, Hampshire, appeared alongside him to face the same charges while Gurpreet faced four additional charges.

This all could have been prevented, mind you, if the first time around, they had taken this seriously and looked into the man’s character.

“It appears that there were opportunities to apprehend this dangerous man which were missed. A murder could have been prevented,” said Chris Philp, the U.K.’s shadow home secretary.

“This incident should now be urgently investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct as part of their work on Henry Nowak’s murder.”

It’s a little too late for that.

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