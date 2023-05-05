Brave High Schooler Takes on School Board Members to Their Faces After Man Uses Women's Locker Room

A California teenager is being applauded on social media for urging her school district to stop endangering girls by allowing men to use women’s bathrooms and locker rooms after a young man claiming to be female was caught on video beating up a female student.

Megan Simpkins, a senior at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, eviscerated the board of the Riverside Unified School District for “affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women’s spaces.”

The 18-year-old delivered the scathing smackdown at an April 27 board meeting, where she was allotted two minutes to comment on the school district’s transgender policy.

“There was an incident within our district that occurred recently regarding a transgender woman — who really is a biological man — having an altercation with a young woman at MLK High School,” she said.

“It was infuriating when I had seen the video on social media, but what was detrimental to this is the fact that this man is, and has been, using the women’s restroom and locker room.”

Simpkins was referencing a shocking viral video showing a hulking man who identifies as a woman brutally assaulting a female student at Martin Luther King High School.

MLK student Aiden Vermeir told KTTV-TV in Los Angeles that the transgender student has a history of erratic, threatening behavior.

“He’s [in the] girls’ locker room, using girls’ restrooms,” Vermeir said. “He spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room.”

At the school board meeting, Simpkins said the district’s alarming pro-transgender policy makes “biological men claiming they are women” feel entitled to invade women’s spaces.

“Firstly, the question we must address is, why are we affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women’s spaces?” she said.

The audience erupted into applause and cheers at that statement.







Simpkins continued: “Of course, any male who claims he is a woman will accept it, but what about the women? What about the true girls like myself who are females down to our DNA? Why don’t we ever get a say in whether or not we are comfortable with this?

“The truth is, we aren’t. The majority of us aren’t. And yet nothing has been done to protect the safety of these women.”

The teenager then reminded the school board that women’s safety is in their hands.

“I will conclude with this: It all starts with you. You are in charge of the safety of us women … Please do something about it. Thank you,” she said.

The audience burst into raucous applause and cheers when Simpkins concluded her statements.

Numerous Twitter users also praised her courage and eloquence.

God bless this young woman🙏🏼 until those that are not mentally I’ll take a stand and say ENOUGH this will only get worse. Time for the girls/women to rise up against this BS agenda to strip women if their privacy, safety & freedom as well as men taking titles from women in sports — 🕊Onedovealone 🕊 (@onedovealone) May 4, 2023

We need MORE #MeganSimpkins. Stop sitting by watching men in #WomanFace invade our spaces, win our titles, medals and awards. Just wait, gymnastics, you’re next. Men are stronger than you. https://t.co/HDilBjK88Y — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) May 4, 2023

Parents doing it right. — I AM (@i_Beth1) May 4, 2023

I love that these young people are finally standing up for their rights! She’s absolutely awesome! — Jerseygirl (@NJcailin) May 4, 2023

It’s a chilling reflection of the dystopian times we live in that speaking the truth is considered an act of bravery.

That said, it’s encouraging that there are gutsy young people such as Megan Simpkins who reject the left-wing indoctrination of toxic, anti-scientific propaganda and stand up for their beliefs.

