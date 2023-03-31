Parler Share
President Joe Biden waving as he boards Air Force One
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, March 31, 2023, en route to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to meet with those impacted by last week's massive storm. (Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo)

Biden White House Goes to New Lengths to Promote 'Affirming Transgender Kids'

 By Laurel Duggan  March 31, 2023
The White House will host a “Roundtable on Affirming Transgender Kids” Friday as part of its observance of “Transgender Day of Visibility,” according to a fact sheet.

The roundtable is part of a push from the administration to support transgenderism, including childhood medical transitions, in the wake of numerous red states restricting the procedures.

The discussion will focus on the experiences of children who identify as transgender and their parents in states that have restricted child sex changes, according to the White House.

“Over half of transgender youth say they have seriously considered suicide in the last year because of the discrimination and rejection they face. In the face of these challenges, research shows that, when transgender youth are affirmed and supported, they thrive,” the fact sheet wrote, citing no evidence for either claim.

The suicide rates of transgender individuals are vastly exaggerated, according to experts in the field, some of whom believe that overemphasis on the suicide narrative can become a self-fulfilling prophecy that encourages young people with gender identity issues to contemplate suicide.

Additionally, studies suggesting that cross-sex medical procedures improve mental health are riddled with bias, confounding variables and methodological errors, according to multiple Daily Caller News Foundation reviews.

The White House also issued what it called a “landmark report” on ways to support LGBT youth and issued new guidance for “gender identity inclusion” for public servants.

The White House did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Laurel Duggan
