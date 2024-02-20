Share
News

Brazil's Dispute with Israel Grows as It Recalls Ambassador; President Lula No Longer Welcome There

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2024 at 8:01am
Share

A diplomatic feud has flared between Israel and Brazil after Brazil’s president compared Israel’s war against Hamas to the Holocaust.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva launched the rift Sunday with remarks rebuking Israel, which he delivered at the African Union Summit, according to The New York Times.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments,” he said, before adding, “It did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

“It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” he said, according to the BBC.

Trending:
Powerball Player Gets $340 Million Jackpot Rejected After Massive Website 'Mistake'


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the comments “shameful” and said Lula “crossed a red line,” according to the Times of Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz added by saying Lula will be banned until an apology and retraction is forthcoming.

“We will not forget nor forgive. It is a serious anti-Semitic attack,” a statement from Katz’s office said Katz told Brazil’s ambassador to Israel, the BBC reported.

“In my name and the name of the citizens of Israel — tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back,”  Katz said.

Is Brazil wrong?

On Monday, Lula withdrew ambassador Frederico Meyer “for consultations,” a foreign ministry statement said, according to the New York Times.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry also said Israeli Ambassador Daniel Zonshine was called in for a reprimand after Meyer had been scolded in Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

The Times of Israel, citing a diplomatic source it did not name, said that Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Zonshine had a “harsh, but appropriate” conversation and that Vieira “demonstrated dissatisfaction” with Israel’s actions.

It said among other things, Meyer was forced to listen to a reprimand in Hebrew with no translation available.

Lula has said no retraction will be forthcoming, according to Reuters.

Related:
Treasure Hunter Falls to Death in 12-Story Pit That He Believed Held Gold - His Assistant Could Only Watch

As an indication of the pressure on Israel to pause or stop its attacks in Gaza, the U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution sponsored by Algeria that could call for an immediate end to the war, according to NBC.

Although the U.S. has vowed to veto that resolution, it is backing a rival one, which calls for a six-week pause in the fighting and opposes any ground operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Brazil's Dispute with Israel Grows as It Recalls Ambassador; President Lula No Longer Welcome There
Suspect Identified and Arrested in Two College Campus Murders
Watch: Hungary's Conservative PM Viktor Orban Backs Trump, Says He Is 'The Name of Peace'
Man Who Murdered Newlyweds at Sports Bar Admits He Killed Them for Less than $150: Police
'Disease X' Breakout 'A Matter of When, Not if,' According to WHO Chief
See more...

Conversation