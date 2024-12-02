Share
News
President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden, right, attend the 2024 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 1.
Breaking
President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden, right, attend the 2024 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 1. (Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Breaking: Biden's Own DOJ Rejects Hunter Pardon, Denies It's Legitimate

 By Randy DeSoto  December 2, 2024 at 3:53pm
Share

In a surprising legal move, special counsel David Weiss filed a motion in the California federal court where Hunter Biden’s tax case is being conducted, calling on the judge not to dismiss the charges following President Joe Biden’s pardon that was announced on Sunday.

Biden’s pardon covers the period from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024. That time frame includes Hunter’s jury-trial convictions in June for lying on a federal form about his drug use when he purchased a handgun. It also covers his September conviction on nine charges related to his failure to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 through 2019.

Hunter faced a maximum of 17 years in prison for his tax offenses.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” Biden claimed in a statement accompanying his pardon announcement.

In a Monday court filing in a federal district court in California, Weiss wrote, “There was none and never has been any evidence of vindictive or selective prosecution in this case.”

“The defendant [Hunter Biden] made similar baseless accusations in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. Those claims were also rejected,” he added.

“In total, eleven different [federal] judges appointed by six different presidents, including his father, considered and rejected the defendant’s claims, including his claims for selective and vindictive prosecution.”

Should Joe Biden be prosecuted for high crimes and misdemeanors after he leaves office?

The special counsel’s office urged the judge not to dismiss the tax charges, but instead just close the docket indicating a pardon had been issued.

This would allow the record to continue to exist.

“[I]t has been the practice of this court that once an Executive Grant of Clemency has been filed on the docket, the docket is marked closed, the disposition entry is updated to reflect the executive grant of clemency, and no further action is taken by the Court,” Weiss wrote.

He also pointed out that Hunter Biden has not docketed the pardon yet with the court, nor has his office seen it.

“If media reports are accurate, the Government does not challenge that the defendant has been the recipient of an act of mercy. But that does not mean the grand jury’s decision to charge him, based on a finding of probable cause, should be wiped away as if it never occurred. It also does not mean that his charges should be wiped away because the defendant falsely claimed that the charges were the result of some improper motive,” Weiss wrote.

Related:
Top Democrats Call Out Biden for Pardoning Hunter: 'Put His Family Ahead of the Country'

He concluded, “No court has agreed with the defendant on these baseless claims, and his request to dismiss the indictment finds no support in the law or the practice of this district.”

Mark Osler, an expert in presidential pardons at the University of St. Thomas, told ABC News that Weiss’s filing raises “a technical issue — either way, the case goes away — but an important one.”

“[Prosecutors] want the indictment to remain on the record,” he said.

The Hill reported, “U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi, who is overseeing Hunter Biden’s tax case in California, has not yet ruled on dismissal.”

The news outlet pointed out, “U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, the federal judge in Delaware overseeing Hunter Biden’s gun case, said she intends to terminate the proceedings against him once the pardon is docketed but asked Weiss to inform her whether his office objects to dismissal in that case, too.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Biden's Own DOJ Rejects Hunter Pardon, Denies It's Legitimate
Watch: Scott Jennings Unleashes on the Hunter Biden Pardon and the CNN Commentator Who Tried to Defend It
How One Man Pressured Walmart to Ditch DEI
Furious Passengers Launch Hunger Strike on Luxury Cruise Ship After Engine Malfunction Scuttles Itinerary
Federal Judge Deals Final Blow to Ray Epps' Case Against Fox News
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation