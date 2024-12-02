Watch: Scott Jennings Unleashes on the Hunter Biden Pardon and the CNN Commentator Who Tried to Defend It

CNN conservative political commentator Scott Jennings rightly tore into President Joe Biden’s decision to issue a blanket pardon on Sunday for his son Hunter Biden’s crimes, both those he has been convicted of or could be convicted of in the future.

Biden’s pardon covers the period from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024. That time frame includes Hunter’s jury-trial convictions in June for lying on a federal form about his drug use when he purchased a handgun. It also covers his September conviction on nine charges related to his failure to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 through 2019.

He faced a maximum of 17 years in prison for his tax offenses.

Biden claimed in a statement accompanying his pardon, “The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election.”

That’s funny. Is there someone else who was truly politically targeted this election cycle, who unlike Hunter, was being prosecuted based on the flimsiest of “crimes”? That’s right. The Republican presidential nominee: Donald Trump.

And the constant refrain by Biden and his allies in the media was, “No one is above the law. Trump must be prosecuted.”

“It’s all a lie. It is all a grift,” Jennings asserted on Monday regarding this and many other things Biden has said during the course of his presidency.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @ScottJenningsKY takes a blowtorch to DNC shill who says Biden ‘wasn’t lying’ when he said he wouldn’t pardon Hunter. This is four minutes of straight FIRE: “It’s all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan, brain-rotted people are going… pic.twitter.com/WbR2kgNomn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

Are you a fan of Scott Jennings? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Joe Biden is leaving office, making the strongest possible case for Donald Trump that anybody could possibly make it,” he argued. “And that’s that our government and our justice system is of, by, and for the elites and nobody else.”

“He is leaving office in complete and total disgrace. He is a liar and there is no other way to spin this,” Jennings added.

“Why did [Hunter] need an 11-year blanket pardon going back to 2014 when Joe Biden was the vice president?” the CNN commentator asked. “We are sitting on the biggest cover-up of who knows what crimes and Joe Biden knows amazingly, exactly roughly when it started.”

One obvious crime that Hunter likely could have been convicted of was a failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, given his extensive work representing the interests of entities in countries like Ukraine and China.

It’s worth pointing out that Hunter took his reported $1 million a year position on the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma board, while his father was vice president and in charge of overseeing U.S. policy toward Kyiv. Surely, there’s no conflict of interest there.

Former 2016 Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort went to jail for his business dealings in Ukraine and tax violations. He was convicted in 2018 and did time in prison in pre-trial solitary confinement and after the verdict before Trump eventually pardoned him in Dec. 2020. The only reason the DOJ targeted Manafort was to “get Trump.”

Jennings said of Biden’s pardon: “It’s the worst possible thing a president could possibly do to his party and to the country. To sit for a year and say, ‘I will not do this. I will not do this. The rule of law is sacred. We have to respect the justice system. Juries, we have to respect juries. We have to respect the guardrails and the norms of our democracy.'”

“Every American except the most partisan brain-rotted people are going to be outraged by this,” he contended.

CNN liberal panelist Karen Finney, who had defended Biden’s decision, took exception.

“You don’t need to hurl names and say people like me are brain-rotted. Come on. That’s a little beyond the pale, even for you Scott,” she said.

“I say, good for Joe Biden. Period. Full stop,” Finney added.

Jennings countered asking if she’s okay with all the lies told up to Sunday.

“I don’t think he was lying. I think he made a decision after the fact and decided this was the right thing for him and for his family,” Finney answered.

Jennings concluded, “He’s drained every ounce of credibility from every surrogate.”

Trump will have no problem responding to the left-wing punditry class assuming he issues pardons to every non-violent January 6 protester who’s done time.

Trump can simply respond with one word: Hunter.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.