Waiting for Biden and KJP to Answer Questions About Hunter's Pardon? You'll Be Waiting a While

Looking to ask President Joe Biden or his official mouthpiece about why he lied regarding his pardon of his son Hunter? You’re going to have to wait a while — and that looks almost like it was by design.

As you may have heard — or not, since the biggest story out of President Joe Biden’s White House since the election was buried on the Sunday night after Thanksgiving, when even the Childless Cat Ladies for Kamala were busy having leftovers with Mittens and binge-watching old episodes of “Gilmore Girls” — the president gave his son Hunter, soon to be sentenced after a June conviction on several gun charges, a very full and mighty unconditional pardon.

Not only did this go against Joe’s June promise not to pardon Hunter, saying he was “satisfied” he got a fair trial and would “abide by the jury’s decision,” this was a far more sweeping pardon than just the gun charges; as The Associated Press pointed out, the pardon included “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024,” which would have included several other potential charges.

As CNN noted as well, that Jan. 1, 2014 start date isn’t just an arbitrary one; this seems to be specifically designed to cover the entirety of his time serving on the board of Ukrainian energy enterprise Burisma.

As Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of conservative outlet The Federalist, noted, this was actually more sweeping than the pardon offered by then-President Gerald Ford to former President Richard Nixon over Watergate.

Joe Biden’s 11-year blanket pardon of Hunter is even more expansive than the pardon Gerald Ford gave to Richard Nixon in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal. pic.twitter.com/9ThNOEGyo5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 2, 2024

Should Hunter have been pardoned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And, while the president issued a statement, you won’t be hearing from him or his designated mouthpiece, stumblemouthed dissembler/White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, for a while. And that looks an awful lot like it was by design.

First the statement, though, which directly contradicted everything he said about the trial in June — you know, back when he was still running for office. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases,” Biden said in the statement — referring to the sweetheart umbrella which was scuttled by the judge, not Congress, because she called it “not standard, not what I normally see,” potentially “unconstitutional,” and so unprecedented it was possibly “not worth the paper it is printed on.”

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” Biden continued.

“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

BREAKING: President Biden pardons his son Hunter pic.twitter.com/T1JT3BUIav — Matt Viser (@mviser) December 2, 2024

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth,” Biden concluded.

“They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.”

He will be delaying a bit further, however, to explain to America why he didn’t tell them the truth about pardoning Hunter.

However, as the Daily Wire reported shortly after the pardon wasn’t announced, it wasn’t just that it was issued quietly at the end of the biggest travel weekend of the year and the start of the Christmas season, well after everyone is a little burned out on everything from politics to family to Matt Eberflus’ inability to understand the intricacies of the time out rules in pro football.

After NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck posted a clip of the Notorious KJP dissembling about whether Hunter Biden would be pardoned, many wondered what a showdown between her and Fox News’ Peter Doocy in the White House briefing room would look like over this:

REWIND to @JacquiHeinrich from less than a month ago https://t.co/r4a5YrUxcO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2024

I’m so ready for the next Peter Doocy exchange with Karine Jean-Pierre 👀 pic.twitter.com/ekYarMUlda — 🇺🇸Jessica🇺🇸 (@Jessica_4_Trump) December 2, 2024

Well, as Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich pointed out, you’ll be waiting a bit. Not only was this announced over the Thanksgiving weekend, but it came just before President Biden boarded a plane to Angola with Jean-Pierre in tow — and while she’d answer questions on Air Force One, they would be off-camera.

There won’t be any – no press briefing for the next few days. Biden issued the pardon before jetting to Angola late tonight. KJP will take questions on Air Force 1 en route, but off-camera…. https://t.co/rdGpucifc0 — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) December 2, 2024

“Biden’s three-day visit to oil-rich Angola comes at the tail end of his presidency, as he’ll hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump in January,” CNN noted.

“When Biden lands in the capital of Luanda on Monday, it will mark the first time a sitting president has visited sub-Saharan Africa since 2015, when then-President Barack Obama visited Kenya and Ethiopia. It will also be the first time a US president has visited Angola, with which Biden has sought to shore up relations in recent years.”

Which, I will concede, important, especially as China continues to make inroads with its Belt-and-Road Initiative in Africa and Asia. That being said, the day after he lands in Luanda will mark four weeks since the election — the one which made it clear, once and for all, he could stop pretending about this action, which we could all see coming from a mile away but still smacks of desperation.

When did he pardon his son not just for the crimes he’s already pleaded guilty to but any crimes he might have committed since 2014 — which not-so-coincidentally happened to be when he joined a Ukrainian energy firm that seems to be a whole lot more important, given the geopolitical situation these days, then it was when this story first broke wide open in the years leading up to the 2020 election cycle?

Not just on the Sunday night following Thanksgiving, but just before he caught a flight to Angola! What’re the odds?

Biden will leave Africa on Dec. 4. After getting over the jet lag — which we know is a big thing for the “Big Guy” — expect him to forget all about this pardon or this alleged son of his you keep calling “Hunter.” Corn Pop, man, he was a bad dude. Where’s Jackie? Also expect KJP to translate that into a circuitous version of something resembling English but still providing a non-statement statement about why she and her boss lied to America.

Just a final reminder: Last holiday, I poked fun at a piece for Boston’s NPR affiliate by a writer named Steve Almond titled (I wish I could make this stuff up), “Joe Biden’s drama-free White House is America’s most under-appreciated Christmas gift.”

I’m not sure what the warranty period is on that gift, or whether the returns policy at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is unusually generous, but I’m fairly sure America might want to bring that one back. Well, please wait on the line, as the customer service department has decamped to Angola.

But continue to hold, your call is important to us. In 2028.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.