Breaking: Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Election

That sound you’re hearing is probably the champagne bottles popping at Mar-a-Lago.

And they’re celebrating because Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States.

(Trump obviously won’t be drinking any of the flowing libations, but the former-and-soon-to-be president is surely celebrating, too.)

The Western Journal called this race after the Pennsylvania domino fell.

TWJ’s electoral map has Trump with the 270 minimum electoral votes needed, accruing enough to beat out his chief political rival and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The vice president only garnered 209 electoral votes when TWJ called this race.

Some of the key states that Trump won include: Georgia, North Carolina and the ever-crucial Pennsylvania.

While Harris picked up a number of expected states, including Democrat havens like New York and California, it obviously wasn’t enough to contend with Trump’s popularity in rural America.

The epic victory for Trump comes after many predicted this election to be one of the most hotly-contested presidential elections since hanging chads became the topic du jour of the 2000 presidential election.

In spite of those prognostications (and despite some 11th hour momentum from Harris), Trump has prevailed — rather handily.

Much of social media was already in a celebratory mood, like women’s sports activist Riley Gaines:

We’re witnessing democracy in action. The American people have spoken, and they want TRUMP. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 6, 2024

Others were a bit more morose, like longtime Trump critic Mark Cuban:

Regardless, America has made its choice for the next four years, and that choice is Republican.

And that choice appears to be the last in a long line of subtle, yet significant, dominoes to fall in the lead-up to Trump’s victory.

While prognostications predicted a close race, a number of polls and pollsters had been stating that Trump’s momentum was more real than Harris’ in the lead-up to Tuesday — something that should’ve been a canary in the coal mine for the vice president’s now-failed presidential bid.

But those last-minute predictions were hardly the only positive development for Trump in his victorious home stretch.

In the final weekend before Trump’s electoral college win, NBC inadvertently gave Trump a bunch of extra attention when it booked Harris for “Saturday Night Live.” That may seem counterintuitive, but the Harris cameo gave way to calls that NBC violated the “Equal Time” rule, giving Trump’s suddenly-free ad time extra attention in the days afterwards.

But perhaps the best 11th hour (almost quite literally) gift that Trump received before election day came from wildly popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who proffered his endorsement late Monday.

And those are just a few examples.

In reality, Trump’s victory has been percolating since January 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

It’s clear Trump and his team have been biding their time, making the right moves and capitalizing on every advantage he could.

Or, at least, they’ve been doing all of that better than Harris and her crew.

President-elect Donald Trump will be officially inaugurated on January 20, 2025, which will be a Monday.

