Bomb threats disrupted voting early Tuesday in New Jersey as voters made their choices in the neck-and-neck governor’s race between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Email threats involved voting locations in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties, state Attorney General Matt Platkin said, according to NorthJersey.com.

Platkin said the situation was fluid, with some polling places having reopened while at others, voters were being sent to alternate locations.

“Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election,” Platkin said in a statement.

We will ensure all voters can exercise their right to vote today in a safe manner. We are monitoring with our state and local authorities. https://t.co/oxbkhUE4TY — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) November 4, 2025

“Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process,” he said.

In Paterson, School 2 was targeted with a threat, which led election workers to send voters to a different location to vote using provisional ballots.

Although the school reopened at 8:00 a.m., another bomb threat at another school was taking place. Students were not in school in Paterson due to the elections.

🚨 JUST NOW: It’s been confirmed that BOMB THREATS have been received in SEVEN different New Jersey counties on Republican-favoring election day Luckily, several polling locations already reopened! MAKE SURE TO VOTE! Do not let it deter you! Vote for Jack Ciattarelli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ka5pOTKWb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025



“We are taking the threats very seriously and we immediately evacuated the polling sites,” Paterson mayor Andre Sayegh said, according to NJ.com.

“Thanks to the Paterson police department’s patrol operation working in concert with our state and county partners, all polling sites are safe and open for voters,” he said.

Newark officials said phishing emails with bomb threats were received, and noted that at least one threat was unfounded, according to News12.

In Hackensack, a threat received just before 6:00 a.m. led to a K9 sweep of a polling location, which reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

🚨BREAKING (NJ Globe): There have been NON-CREDIBLE bomb threats to polling locations in seven New Jersey counties this morning, all coming from foreign email accounts. In most cases, law enforcement has conducted sweeps that have resulted in only minor delays to voters. pic.twitter.com/QyvHVzZgeR — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 4, 2025

In Ridgewood, schools were closed after a threat was received, although the buildings remained open for voting.

In the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, Sherrill holds a slim lead, as noted by RealClearPolling, although the most recent poll has made the race a statistical dead heat.

As noted by NPR, bomb threats took place in swing states that included Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania during the 2024 election, disrupting voting as the threats were investigated.

