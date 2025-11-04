Share
Children stand under a voting banner as they attend a New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill Get Out the Vote Rally at Essex County College Gymnasium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.
Children stand under a voting banner as they attend a New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill Get Out the Vote Rally at Essex County College Gymnasium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Breaking: Election Day Bomb Threats Wreak Havoc at New Jersey Polling Places

 By Jack Davis  November 4, 2025 at 7:35am
Bomb threats disrupted voting early Tuesday in New Jersey as voters made their choices in the neck-and-neck governor’s race between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Email threats involved voting locations in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties, state Attorney General Matt Platkin said, according to NorthJersey.com.

Platkin said the situation was fluid, with some polling places having reopened while at others, voters were being sent to alternate locations.

“Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election,” Platkin said in a statement.

“Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process,” he said.

In Paterson, School 2 was targeted with a threat, which led election workers to send voters to a different location to vote using provisional ballots.

Although the school reopened at 8:00 a.m., another bomb threat at another school was taking place. Students were not in school in Paterson due to the elections.

Do you have confidence in the integrity of this election?


“We are taking the threats very seriously and we immediately evacuated the polling sites,” Paterson mayor Andre Sayegh said, according to NJ.com.

“Thanks to the Paterson police department’s patrol operation working in concert with our state and county partners, all polling sites are safe and open for voters,” he said.

Newark officials said phishing emails with bomb threats were received, and noted that at least one threat was unfounded, according to News12.

In Hackensack, a threat received just before 6:00 a.m. led to a K9 sweep of a polling location, which reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

In Ridgewood, schools were closed after a threat was received, although the buildings remained open for voting.

In the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, Sherrill holds a slim lead, as noted by RealClearPolling, although the most recent poll has made the race a statistical dead heat.

As noted by NPR, bomb threats took place in swing states that included Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania during the 2024 election, disrupting voting as the threats were investigated.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
