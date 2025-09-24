Breaking: 'Ideological' Messages Found on Shell Casings at Scene of ICE Shooting

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday that a Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility had been violently attacked and that the perpetrator was ideologically motivated.

“This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life,” Patel wrote on the social media platform X. “FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.”

Patel’s post included a photo of shell casings with political statements written on them that were critical of ICE.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an [ideological] motive behind this attack (see photo below),” he continued. “One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’ More updates will be forthcoming.”

Patel called the act “despicable” and “politically motivated” before highlighting how it fits a pattern.

“We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers,” he said. “It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice.”

Patel added, “Thankfully, no law enforcement personnel were injured. Please pray for the injured and deceased.”

Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI Joseph Rothrock held a news conference Wednesday to address the attack and said it’s being considered “targeted violence.”

“I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence,” Rothrock began. “It is unfortunately just the most recent example we’ve seen of targeted violence, to include here in north Texas, where back on July 4 we saw a coordinated attack carried out against an immigration detention center in Alvarado Texas.”

“What I can also share with you, is that early evidence that we’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature,” he added. “Again, this is just the most recent example of this type of attack.”

Rothrock promised the full resources of the federal government will be brought to bear in an effort to achieve justice.

“This will be an ongoing investigation between us, a number of federal partners, and our local partners, again, to ensure that anyone responsible is held accountable,” he concluded.

