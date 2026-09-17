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Watch: Chaos Erupts at Courthouse When Convict Busts Out of His Handcuffs and Charges Through Sheriff's Deputies

 By Nick Givas  September 16, 2026 at 6:06pm
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A convicted felon managed to break out of his handcuffs and charge at sheriff’s deputies in Columbiana County, Ohio, after a sentencing hearing Monday.

Judge Scott Washam passed sentence on Timothy Reaggle for aggravated menacing, aggravated assault, and failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer.

After learning the details of his sentence, he assaulted two deputies in the hallway while being led out of court, leaving one of them bleeding on the floor, according to WFMJ-TV.

The deputy was reportedly bleeding from the head and attempted to put pressure on the wound by holding a towel against his face.

The deputies who were assaulted were transported to a local hospital for treatment, but their current status was not released to the public.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said, “I just know one of them sustained some head injuries, and potentially back injuries on the other one.”

When Reaggle allegedly tried to leave the courthouse after committing the assault, he very nearly escaped, but was shot with a taser and was ultimately apprehended.

The video began with Reaggle walking normally in front of one of the deputies. He then quickly managed to slip off his handcuffs and delivered a haymaker punch to the deputy’s throat before running away.

He then managed to get past a second deputy and made it into the courthouse stairwell.

As he started to run down the stairs, Reaggle made contact with yet another deputy, whom he managed to elude before making a mad dash for the front door.

At the doorway, Reaggle was finally tased and fell to the ground just before he could make it outside. Several officers arrived as backup and managed to subdue him before anyone else could be hurt.

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A good Samaritan who was at the courthouse for an unrelated matter stepped in to help the first deputy who’d been hit in the face and was still lying on the ground bleeding.

“I rushed over to the sheriff to make sure he was OK, because it was a pretty hard hit,” said Leland Monte. “I was pretty concerned for the officer. And I just tried to think fast and make sure that he was OK.”

“I didn’t know what to think,” he added. “I was having a panic attack, really.”

Reaggle will be facing additional assault charges due to his actions, which could result in several years behind bars.

“Likely the charges will be a felony escape, along with an assault on two peace officers,” McLaughlin concluded.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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