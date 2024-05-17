Breaking: IDF Finds Bodies of Three Hostages from October 7th Attacks - One Family Responds

The body of Shani Louk, whose treatment by her Hamas killers became a symbol of the barbarity of the Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians, has been found along with two other hostages.

Israeli officials said Friday the bodies of Louk, 23, Amit Bouskila, 28, and Itzhak Gelenter, 57, were recovered. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said all three were killed at the Nova music festival before their bodies were taken to Gaza, according to NBC.

“No father would want to hear this news,” Shani Louk’s father, Nissim Louk, said in a statement. “We knew that she was murdered. Today the army officers came to our house and told us the news.”

“Her happy life was cut short. She was a special person,” he added.

We are devastated to share that the @IDF recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages who were kidnapped from the Nova Festival and held by Hamas in Gaza. Amit Bouskila (28)

Shani Louk (23)

Itzhak Gelerenter (53) There are no words. May their memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/N8xEvUPBC2 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 17, 2024

A report in the U.K.’s Daily Mail said Louk called it a “relief” that his daughter’s body was recovered.

Israel says around 100 living hostages are held in Gaza, as are the bodies of 30 other hostages.

Hagari did not explain where the bodies were found. Local media said they were found in a tunnel in Jabalia, at the northern end of the Gaza Strip, according to the Daily Mail. The Israeli intelligence agency assisted with the recovery.

Amit Buskila, 28, was kidnapped from the Nova Festival on October 7th. Her family have spent the last 223 days praying for her safe return. Today her body was found decomposing in Rafah. Hamas executed her on the day of her kidnapping and held her body hostage ever since.… pic.twitter.com/yylfIbgMhZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “heartbroken for the great loss.”

“We will return all our hostages, both the living and the dead,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to them, to the families, at this difficult time and we will leave no stone unturned, we will do everything in our power to find our hostages and bring them home,” Hagari said, according to ABC. “We will not rest until we do.”

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, a group representing relatives of the hostages, said its members “bow their heads in deep sorrow and with broken hearts.”

“The return of their bodies is a painful and stark reminder that we must swiftly bring back all our brothers and sisters from their cruel captivity – the living to rehabilitation, and the murdered to a proper burial,” the statement said, according to the Daily Mail.

An IDF Spokesperson has confirmed that the dead bodies of the three hostages were found in Rafah: Shani Look

Yitzhak Galanter

Amit Buskila This is why the Rafah operation is important and should continue. My thoughts are with their families and loved ones. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/PVqHzJzo45 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 17, 2024

A report from Sky News quoting Middle East correspondent Alistair Bunkall said the recovery of the bodies could be an impetus for an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“The logic is that as the Israeli military has pushed through Gaza from north to south, the hostages would have been moved,” Bunkfall explained.

“The thinking is, within the Israeli military and Israeli government, that there are more hostages being held inside Rafah,” he continued.

“I’m sure that the discovery of these three bodies will probably encourage them in that respect because there are hostages still alive – there have been hostage videos released by Hamas in recent weeks,” Bunkfall said.

