BREAKING: Kash Patel Says Minnesota Fraud Probes Were 'Buried' Under Biden - They Implicated His 'Allies'

FBI Director Kash Patel says major fraud investigations opened during the Biden administration were deliberately stalled because they risked implicating political allies.

The allegations were reported Tuesday by journalist Catherine Herridge, who shared details in a post on social media platform X.

According to Herridge, Patel has been personally tracking the probes for months, with a focus on Minnesota, where the cases were initially opened and where Somalis are accused of defrauding taxpayers of billions of dollars via fraudulent day care centers and other social service programs.

BREAKING: @FBIDirectorKash Says Fraud Probes “Buried Under Biden” Patel Has Been Tracking MN Probes For Months •Patel went to MN in July to oversee the investigations to confirm progress was being made •Patel says investigations were opened under the Biden Administration and… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) December 30, 2025

Patel reportedly traveled to Minnesota in July to ensure investigators were making progress and to confirm that the cases had not been quietly sidelined.

According to Herridge, investigations were formally opened under the Biden administration, but they were later “buried” because they potentially implicated individuals connected to administration “allies.”

Between late May and December 2025, the FBI reportedly had 16 open investigations involving approximately 32 health care and home care providers accused of fraud.

Herridge reported that the probes were described as massive, joint investigations involving multiple agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, Medicaid fraud units, the IRS, postal inspectors, state authorities, and education officials.

Patel said the FBI has sent forensic accountants to Minnesota to identify fraudulent activity and “follow the money” through complex financial networks.

Herridge noted that the effort builds on the Feeding Our Future case, which exposed an alleged $250 million COVID-era fraud scheme involving nutrition funds where prosecutors said few, if any, meals were actually provided to hungry children.

According to the report, dozens of individuals have already been indicted and convicted in that case.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the alleged fraud schemes extended beyond Minnesota.

