Candace Owens has spent the last year attempting, at nearly every turn, to make the life and death of Charlie Kirk about herself.

In the process, she has muddied the case against Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, and has continually and with extreme cruelty attacked Kirk’s widow, Erika.

On the week of one year anniversary of Charlie’s passing, Candace is still harassing/smearing his widow. This time over her op-ed on grief. She claims it was “fake, surface, and Nicholas Sparks should’ve been hired to write it.” I thought it was beautiful. Screw this witch. 😤 pic.twitter.com/yfkj7tnfvH — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) September 9, 2026

At a moment when the conservative movement should have been united in grief and resolve last year, Owens instead found ways to divide it almost immediately.

Kirk’s assassination was an incalculable loss. It could have forced a broader reckoning with left-wing political violence and the growing willingness of that side of the aisle to view political foes as enemies to be destroyed.

Owens played a large part in denying such a reckoning.

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That is why, on the anniversary of Kirk’s death, it would be dishonest to ignore Owens’ influence over the past year.

Owens is a carnival barker with a large and devoted following.

Her role in dividing the conservative movement has not been hers alone — it has relied on a gullible audience willing to follow her down increasingly implausible and delusional paths.

To be fair, it is also understandable why such an audience exists at all.

Americans have been lied to about subjects large and small for decades. Institutions have squandered public trust, and the consequences of that erosion have been dire.

One of them has been the emergence of a market for people such as Owens who can turn skepticism into a business where every data point or event must conceal a deeper conspiracy and every official explanation is proof of some grand cover-up.

Like all successful grifters, Owens thrives in an environment of chaos. She is very skilled at flooding the zone with so much anecdotal nonsense that disputing her is an act of futility.

How do you begin to argue with someone who cites their dreams as data?

Never forget — Candace Owens’ entire claim that Tyler Robinson isn’t the killer is based on her saying Charlie Kirk came to her in a dream and told her so. That’s the foundation of her theory. pic.twitter.com/WVUqxEsnj4 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 5, 2025

Despite her attacks on Kirk’s grieving family and friends, and despite her theories that blend hyperbole, speculation, and apparent narcissism, there is an audience willing to entertain her bonkers theories and assertions:

Watch Candace Owens’ SHOW vs. DEBATE: The contradictions, goalpost moves, and gaslighting. As one claim after another FALLS APART. Feat. @paleochristcon pic.twitter.com/Q1BIXttVeE — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) August 17, 2026

There are people who genuinely believe every one of her elaborate claims, and some have convinced themselves that Kirk was killed by a collaboration of Jews, French Legionnaires, Egyptians, elected Utah officials, his own widow, and law enforcement agencies at multiple levels.

Countries Candace Owens has accused of killing Charlie Kirk: -Israel

-Egypt

-US

-France I wonder who’s next! https://t.co/mG8PlA2S36 — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 24, 2025

Yet based on what has emerged in the case against Robinson, the explanation for Kirk’s death appears as tragically simple this September as it did the last one.

The available evidence, as it has been presented publicly, points toward a killer who planned and carried out the murder of one of the country’s most prominent conservative figures.

That explanation might not satisfy people who have become invested in delusion, but sometimes the simplest explanation is also the most credible one.

Owens and her followers are of course free to reject reality.

But 50 years from now, if it takes that long, Charlie Kirk will be remembered as one of the most influential political and cultural figures of the modern era.

He changed lives, led young people toward God, shaped the way a generation discussed conservative ideas, and built a movement that will outlive us all. He is a historic figure.

Owens, by contrast, will ultimately be remembered — if she is remembered at all — as a footnote to a tragedy from which she attempted to extract attention, influence, and relevance.

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