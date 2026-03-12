A suspect reportedly intentionally rammed his truck into a Jewish synagogue and then opened fire Thursday in a suburb of Detroit.

Local Fox affiliate WJBK-TV reported that the incident at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle crashed into the building and caught fire.

Security personnel are believed to have engaged the suspect.

“Police rushed to the building, which also houses an early childhood learning center, amid the active shooter situation, as the Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol,” WJBK said.

Police confirmed just after 2 p.m. that the shooter was dead.

A security team member was reportedly hit by the vehicle as it breached the building, according to WXYZ-TV, but there were no other injuries among those at Temple Israel.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the incident in a statement saying, “I am tracking reports of an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.”

“This is heartbreaking. Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan.”

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media, “FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.”

A man named Sheldon, whose home is close to Temple Israel, told local ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV, “My wife was home and she was cleaning the bathroom upstairs, and she heard sirens coming in and out.”

“She was like ‘what is that?’ and she heard a couple of fireworks noises. She called me and she said ‘I don’t know if it’s gunshots or something’, and then after that, I was like ‘I have to go home’ and I drove home and this is all that happened,” he recounted.

CBS News’ @macfarlanenews as police respond to an “active shooter situation” at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan: “The broader concern comes from FBI bulletins we’ve been reading over the last few weeks and months. They have been issuing warnings from the FBI and… pic.twitter.com/JWMcC5RyhJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2026

“There were so many cop cars, different cities and everything,” the man continued. “All my friends were texting me to see if everything was OK … I think with those two houses, they took in some kids and some teachers but the other neighbors were telling me that they were OK, so hopefully that’s the case.”

