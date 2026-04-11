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In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA's Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist aboard is seen under parachutes as it lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on April 10, 2026.
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In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA's Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist aboard is seen under parachutes as it lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on April 10, 2026. (Bill Ingalls - NASA / Getty Images)

Breaking: NASA, Navy Personnel Rush to Recover Artemis II Astronauts After Pacific Ocean Landing

 By Bryan Chai  April 10, 2026 at 6:06pm
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The 10-day voyage of the Artemis II is over, and the brave astronauts who took a relatively quick trip to the moon have safely landed back on Earth.

Or, would it be more accurate to say that they have safely splashed down on Earth?

Astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch (mission specialist), and Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist from the Canadian Space Agency) safely came back home Friday evening, splashing down off the coast of San Diego, per NASA.

Navy and NASA officials swiftly extracted the astronauts and prepared to bring in the Orion spacecraft.

President Donald Trump’s White House posted a live feed of the event to commemorate the safe return of the four astronauts:

The Artemis II mission is the first in 50 years to bring humans as close to the moon as the four who just returned.

Beyond the scientific importance of this mission, it was also an emotional one, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet reported that Wiseman and the crew shared a touching moment of remembrance by naming a small moon crater after the commander’s late wife.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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