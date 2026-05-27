Fact Check: Is the Bible 'Silent on Abortion,' as James Talarico Claims?

It’s not exactly a stretch to say that Democrats have a not-so-secret weapon in the party’s quest to flip a key Texas Senate seat blue.

Senate candidate James Talarico, however one may feel about him, will present a stronger-than-usual challenge for the Texas GOP come November.

A big part of Talarico’s appeal comes from the way he’s presented his softer version of Christianity — or as some outlets describe it, his “Backward Christianity.”

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