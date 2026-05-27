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Supporters of Texas Senate candidate James Talarico cheer when seeing early results on election night March 3, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Supporters of Texas Senate candidate James Talarico cheer when seeing early results on election night March 3, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Is the Bible 'Silent on Abortion,' as James Talarico Claims?

 By Bryan Chai  May 27, 2026 at 11:11am
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It’s not exactly a stretch to say that Democrats have a not-so-secret weapon in the party’s quest to flip a key Texas Senate seat blue.

Senate candidate James Talarico, however one may feel about him, will present a stronger-than-usual challenge for the Texas GOP come November.

A big part of Talarico’s appeal comes from the way he’s presented his softer version of Christianity — or as some outlets describe it, his “Backward Christianity.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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