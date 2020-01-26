SECTIONS
Breaking: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant speaks at a 2017 news press conference prior to a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles.Allen Berezovsky / Getty ImagesLos Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant speaks at a 2017 news press conference prior to a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant was reported killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. (Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published January 26, 2020 at 1:30pm
NBA legend Kobe Bryan was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in a Southern California helicopter crash, the celebrity web site TMZ reported.

The basketball great was traveling with at least three people aboard a private chopper when it crashed near Calabasas, California, TMZ reported.

Five people were confirmed dead the crash, according to TMZ.

The career-long player for the Los Angeles Lakers was famous for riding in his personal helicopter, commuting to Lakers games at the Staples Center in a Sikorsky -76 helicopter, TMZ reported.

The death was reported by other news outlets Sunday as well, including ABC. While the circumstances surrounding the crash were still murky Sunday afternoon, social media was overflowing with tributes to the basketball great.

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of a player like Kobe Bryant a team like the Lakers, where he was such a big part of creating a basketball dynasty.

He was the league Most Valuable Player in 2008 and the MVP for two of the five NBA championships he was part of, as TMZ reported.

The Lakers even retired both of his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – in an honor no other Lakers player has ever earned.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, according to TMZ.

The youngest, Capri, is a newborn, according to TMZ, and will never know her father through anything but the memories of the world of sports.

But his name will never be forgotten.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
