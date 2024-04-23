Share
Watch: 2-Time MVP Nikola Jokic's Brother Caught Punching Fan During Tense Moment

 By Johnathan Jones  April 23, 2024 at 2:56pm
While the Denver Nuggets were fighting for a comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of Monday’s series between the teams, Nikola Jokić’s brother had his hands full in the stands, according to a report.

A video that went viral during the nail-biter showed what appeared to be Strahinja Jokić getting physical with a fan, TMZ Sports reported.

The wild moment was posted on the social media platform X and came as Denver crawled back to win a home game that looked like it was over.

Per TMZ, the clip first went viral on TikTok and was taken after the final buzzer when someone — presumably a Lakers fan — drew the ire of Strahinja Jokić.

The towering brother of the NBA’s two-time league MVP appeared to throw a punch.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

Nemanja Jokić — the other brother of Nikola and Strahinja — was seen on the video not far behind Strahinja, and he also appeared to join in on the action.

Should Strahinja Jokić be punished?

The league is reportedly investigating the incident.

Denver clawed back into Monday’s game after Jokić and his teammates – especially point guard Jamal Murray – dialed in during the final moments.

The Nuggets trailed throughout the game but tied it up at 99 apiece with just seconds left in the fourth quarter.

They also somehow survived a three-point shooting clinic put on by Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell.

Russel ended up shooting 7-11 from beyond the arc.

But Murray hit a jumper with fractions of a second left on the game clock, which sent LeBron James and his teammates home facing a deficit against the defending NBA champions and facing a first-round playoff exit.

Denver will head to Los Angeles for Thursday’s game with a 2-0 lead in the series.

