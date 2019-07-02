SECTIONS
Update: WH Now Reporting Pence Had Not Left DC, Not ‘Emergency Callback’

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the DC premiere of the film, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" at Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum on May 14, 2019 in Washington, D.C.Shannon Finney / Getty ImagesVice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the DC premiere of the film, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" at Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum on May 14, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images)

By Josh Manning
Published July 2, 2019 at 9:25am
Vice President Mike Pence, already aboard Air Force 2, was called back to the White House on Tuesday morning due to what a spokesman for the vice president originally called an “emergency.”

Organizers for the event Pence was set to attend later clarified the change in plans was due to a “diversion,” according to NBC Boston.

According to PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said, “Something came up that requires the VP to remain in DC. There is no cause for concern.”

Gidley refused to elaborate on the issue or topic that had caused the abrupt change in the vice president’s destination.

It was also unclear whether Pence’s plane had even taken off from Washington, D.C., in the first place.

UPDATE:

Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, later claimed Pence “never left Washington, DC. There was no ’emergency callback.’ Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly.”

According to Alcindor, there is no medical issue with the vice president or President Donald Trump that required Pence to reschedule his trip.

“There is no medical issue with the VP and the president,” a senior administration official told Alcindor.

This is a developing story.

