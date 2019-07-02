Update: WH Now Reporting Pence Had Not Left DC, Not ‘Emergency Callback’

Vice President Mike Pence, already aboard Air Force 2, was called back to the White House on Tuesday morning due to what a spokesman for the vice president originally called an “emergency.”

Organizers for the event Pence was set to attend later clarified the change in plans was due to a “diversion,” according to NBC Boston.

According to PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said, “Something came up that requires the VP to remain in DC. There is no cause for concern.”

Gidley confirmed that VP Pence is in the West Wing at the White House. But he wouldn’t confirm the topic area or issue that has caused the VP to abruptly return to the White House. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 2, 2019

Gidley refused to elaborate on the issue or topic that had caused the abrupt change in the vice president’s destination.

It was also unclear whether Pence’s plane had even taken off from Washington, D.C., in the first place.

Reporter on Fox says VP was “about to land in NH” and was “turned around.” A guest on MSNBC says the plane was turned around in midair. But a senior WH official told the press pool that “The VP had not left DC and he’s currently at the White House.” https://t.co/vInf9QOK7E — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2019

UPDATE:

Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, later claimed Pence “never left Washington, DC. There was no ’emergency callback.’ Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly.”

The @VP never left Washington, DC. There was no “emergency callback.” Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly. https://t.co/h270JCEUIG — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) July 2, 2019

According to Alcindor, there is no medical issue with the vice president or President Donald Trump that required Pence to reschedule his trip.

A senior administration official says: “There is no medical issue with the VP and the president.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 2, 2019

“There is no medical issue with the VP and the president,” a senior administration official told Alcindor.

This is a developing story.

