Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images)

Breaking: Rittenhouse Judge Allows Jurors to Take Instructions Home with Them

 By Kipp Jones  November 19, 2021 at 6:32am
Jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse concluded a third day of deliberations Thursday, and they were permitted to take instructions home with them, according to a report.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez reported that one juror, a woman, asked Judge Bruce Schroeder if she could take instructions home with her. Schroeder, in a stunning development, reportedly agreed.

“A juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial asked if she could take the jury instructions home and the judge said yes. The jury is done for the day after 7 hours of deliberating. Three days, still no verdict,” Jimenez wrote on Twitter.

The CNN reporter noted that in fact each member of the 12-person jury was allowed to take the instructions home before returning for a fourth day of deliberation.

“All jurors will be able to take the jury instructions home but none of their notes. As part of granting this wish, the judge said he’s been watching some TV and that some of the greatest legal minds in the country ‘agree with us that the instructions are very confusing,’” Jimenez added.

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs with The New York Times reported those instructions are 36-pages long.

The news was met with a cold reaction on Twitter:

One juror on Wednesday requested video from the Rittenhouse shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, ABC News reported. No such requests were made on Thursday.

Schroeder’s decision to allow the jury to view instructions from home followed another wild day in the trial.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a contractor for MSNBC had attempted to film members of the jury on Wednesday evening as they left the courthouse. Schroeder has announced that the network has been banned from the Kenosha courthouse for the duration of the trial.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
