The New York Times logo is seen on a newspaper rack at a convenience store in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 6, 2019. (Alastair Pike - AFP / Getty Images)

This Is How The New York Times Mentions the Loudoun County Sexual Assault Case for the First Time

 By Laurel Duggan  October 28, 2021 at 1:41pm
The New York Times mentioned the now-famous Loudoun County Public Schools sexual assault incident for the first time in a Wednesday article on the Virginia gubernatorial race.

The article portrays the rape of a high school student in a school restroom by a boy allegedly wearing a skirt as “a sexual assault case that revived Republican criticism of gender-inclusive bathroom policies in schools.”

The authors claimed that conservative media has “lavished national attention on local events,” including the rape case in Loudoun County, and makes no further mention of the incident or the ensuing scandal.

A female Loudoun County student was raped in a school bathroom by a male student wearing a skirt on May 28; the perpetrator was found guilty Tuesday.

The Loudoun County school board held an open meeting in June on a transgender bathroom policy during which Superintendent Scott Ziegler denied any knowledge of sexual assaults in school restrooms.

Ziegler had in fact sent an email to the school board detailing the incident the day it happened, WTOP-FM reported.

The attacker allegedly sexually assaulted another student in a school classroom months later.

Since The Daily Wire broke the story on Oct. 11, a Loudoun County school board member stepped down, students staged a walkout and parents protested at the Department of Justice.

The New York Times has not published an article about the case and only briefly mentioned it in the related article.

The Times did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

