Share
News

Breaking: Triple-Vaxxed Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

 By Jack Davis  June 13, 2022 at 4:55pm
Share

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 — again.

Trudeau met with President Joe Biden on Thursday at the Summit of the Americas, according to The Washington Post.

The Post noted that when Trudeau was asked about hoarseness in his voice on Friday, he said it was due to “hard work” in recent days.

Fox News noted that on Wednesday Biden and Trudeau were together for a photo op of them shaking hands, sat near each other for a Thursday photo op and were near one another Friday when the leaders at the summit had a group photo taken.

Trending:
GOP Gov. Eyeing WH in 2024 Commits Political Suicide Live on Fox News


The positive test was Trudeau’s second bout with COVID-19 this year. He tested positive in January, which was also the month when he received his third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Trudeau tweeted that he will be isolating due to the positive test.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated — and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” he tweeted.

Are the vaccines failing to ward off COVID-19?

While in California last week, Trudeau also met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the Post reported.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said according to the edicts of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Biden is not defined as a close contact of Trudeau.

Related:
Elon Musk Makes Waves with Controversial Ultimatum to Tesla Employees

The Hill noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as taking place when one person is in the presence of an infected person for a minimum cumulative period of 15 minutes.

Several members of Biden’s cabinet have tested positive.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tested positive last week, days after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh also tested positive.

In May, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ashley Biden tested positive. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also tested positive in May, and again this week.

The Hill noted that so far, none of those who have tested positive have been considered close contacts of Biden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Triple-Vaxxed Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again
Thanks to Hero GOP Gov., Teachers in This State Could Be Armed in 24 Hours
Pennsylvania Parents File Suit Against School, Detail Horror Stories About Woke First-Grade Teacher
Powerful Wildfire Explodes, Suspect Taken Into Custody
GOP Gov. Eyeing WH in 2024 Commits Political Suicide Live on Fox News
See more...

Conversation