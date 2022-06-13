Breaking: Triple-Vaxxed Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 — again.

Trudeau met with President Joe Biden on Thursday at the Summit of the Americas, according to The Washington Post.

The Post noted that when Trudeau was asked about hoarseness in his voice on Friday, he said it was due to “hard work” in recent days.

Fox News noted that on Wednesday Biden and Trudeau were together for a photo op of them shaking hands, sat near each other for a Thursday photo op and were near one another Friday when the leaders at the summit had a group photo taken.

President Joe Biden hugs Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while First Lady Jill Biden greets Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/4sUOaYRJD8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 9, 2022



The positive test was Trudeau’s second bout with COVID-19 this year. He tested positive in January, which was also the month when he received his third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Trudeau tweeted that he will be isolating due to the positive test.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

While in California last week, Trudeau also met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the Post reported.

📍DOUBLE REINFECTIONS—wow, both PM Justin Trudeau and Biden’s HHS Secretary Becerra got *reinfected* with #COVID19–from same conference—➡️when did Becerra last get infected? May 18th 2022—not even a full month ago! Trudeau in Jan 2022. I worry it’s reinfections due to #BA5/#BA4. https://t.co/8s3M3Bk0Fz — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 13, 2022

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said according to the edicts of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Biden is not defined as a close contact of Trudeau.

The Hill noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as taking place when one person is in the presence of an infected person for a minimum cumulative period of 15 minutes.

Several members of Biden’s cabinet have tested positive.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tested positive last week, days after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh also tested positive.

In May, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ashley Biden tested positive. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also tested positive in May, and again this week.

The Hill noted that so far, none of those who have tested positive have been considered close contacts of Biden.

