Book Chronicling the Freedom Convoy Hits #1 in Canada, Mercilessly Mocks Cartoon Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has caused at least one thing to thrive in Canada: “a cottage industry of anti-Trudeau merchandise,” according to the National Post.

The popularity of Trudeau’s unpopularity shouldn’t come as a surprise after his crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protests and his draconian gun ban proposal. To conservative Americans, these appear to be the actions of a man bent on totalitarianism.

It would be cartoonishly fiendish if it wasn’t so frightening.

Lots of Canadians have similar sentiments. As of Tuesday, the No. 1 book on Amazon Canada was a parody children’s book slamming Trudeau’s response to the Freedom Convoy, the Post reported.

“How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom” by Derek Smith, a father of three from Calgary, echoes the Dr. Seuss holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The book follows a fictional prime minister with an uncanny resemblance to Trudeau as he is tormented by freedom-loving truckers invading his capital city.

The prime minister in the story — whose “brain was three sizes too small” — plots to seize what Canadians hold dear, just as the Grinch did to the Whos down in Whoville. Following the Seussian tradition, Smith wrote the book in anapestic tetrameter.

Here’s an example from Smith’s book — it’s a lot more fun than anapestic tetrameter sounds — describing the arrival of the Freedom Convoy: “From coast to coast the truckers drove through the snow and their small fringe numbers continued to grow. Then one day a trucker appeared in the town, with thousands behind them from miles around.”



In an interview with Maverick Media, Smith said he was a big supporter of the Freedom Convoy, the anti-mandate protest that clogged up downtown Ottawa for days on end.

Is Trudeau moving toward totalitarianism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Smith was “heartbroken” that many organizers were jailed or financially ruined. The book was written in their defense.

But one can’t be too careful these days in Canada, where peacefully confronting the government can get you canceled.

To play it safe, Smith never mentions Trudeau by name. A disclaimer in the book states “the views and opinions expressed in this book are those of the characters only and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions held by individuals on which these characters are based.”

Smart move.

“How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom” isn’t Smith’s first foray into writing. “Let’s Go Brandon,” published last October, tells the tale of a wretched kid named Brandon. In this book, Smith parodied — you guessed it — President Joe Biden.

The fact that Trudeau had a disproval rating of 57 percent in March, according to the Angus Reid Institute, combined with the success of “How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom,” makes it clear that there are plenty of freedom lovers in Canada.

Would-be totalitarians should pay attention.

When asked last year what country he most admired other than Canada, Trudeau responded, “There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China. Their basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime and say, ‘We need to go green, we want to start investing in solar,’” according to the Toronto Sun.

Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden are a lot alike. Both feel the need to rule rather than govern. Neither one is popular.

Smith’s book provides Canadians with some gallows humor. It allows people to laugh in increasingly desperate times.

But keep taking away their freedoms and they won’t be laughing for long. They will be forced to act.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.