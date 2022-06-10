Fox Host: Throw Pelosi in Leg Irons Along with Husband Over Sham Jan 6. Hearings

In a six-minute Wednesday night rant on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Mark Levin, the fiery host of the network’s show “Life, Liberty and Levin,” took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her very substantial but completely unexplored role in the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

“Nancy, what did you do on Jan. 6? Can we see your texts? Can we see your emails? Can we see your documents? Can we talk to your staff under penalty of perjury?” he asked. “If you don’t respond, maybe we should put you in handcuffs and leg irons and throw you in jail with your husband, the drunk.”

Pelosi “will never be questioned because Liz Cheney has given her cover,” Levin said.

“Never in American history — except maybe the Salem witch trials — have we had a court of law, or more recently a congressional hearing, with just one side. Just one side,” he added. “The purpose of a hearing is to get information, not to put on a Hollywood spectacle. But the media are all in and we know what we are going to get. My advice: Boycott them.”

Calling the hearing a “Stalinist show trial,” Levin quoted former President Donald Trump’s words to supporters on Jan. 6: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Levin compared Trump’s language to then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s actual threats to Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch at a pro-abortion rally in March 2020.

He brought up Pelosi’s repeated delays on a bill that would boost security for Supreme Court justices as well as her support of the protests outside the justices’ homes despite the fact that they’re a violation of federal law. (Under 18 U.S. Code 1507, it is illegal to picket or parade outside a judge’s home.)

Investigative journalist and Just the News editor John Solomon obtained an official timeline from the Capitol Police of the events that occurred in the days leading up to Jan. 6, which he discussed on “Hannity” on Thursday night.

The Capitol Police’s timeline validates the Trump administration’s account of events and clearly shows that Democrats repeatedly rejected offers of a National Guard troop presence at the Capitol despite intelligence showing that violence was entirely possible.

Solomon told Sean Hannity, “Four days of infamy, four days when the Capitol Police, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, leadership could have hardened the Capitol, could have gotten the resources in place, could have made the strategic decisions, could have accepted the National Guard help that would have saved all those men and women in blue on the Capitol who got injured that day.

“It is overwhelmingly clear that these were repeated political decisions made instead of security decisions.”

Just the News detailed the communications between the Pentagon and the Capitol Police from the first offer of National Guard troops on Jan. 2 to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s final rejection of troops on Jan. 5.

Solomon has also interviewed then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and his chief of staff Kash Patel. Patel told him, “We went to the Capitol Police and the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies and Mayor Bowser days before Jan. 6 and asked them, ‘Do you want thousands of National Guardsmen and women for Jan. 6?’ They all said no.”

On Wednesday night, Patel said, “The Capitol Police timeline shows what we have been saying for the last year — that DOD support via the National Guard was refused by the House and Senate sergeant at arms, who report to Pelosi.

“Now we have it in their own writing, days before Jan. 6. And despite the FBI warning of potential for serious disturbance, no perimeter was established, no agents put on the street, and no fence put up.”

It sure looks like the buck stops with Pelosi and Schumer. If, as expected, Republicans win back the House in November, the pair should be the first to be subpoenaed. If they fail to cooperate, Republicans can give them the Peter Navarro treatment. Or the Roger Stone treatment. They certainly deserve it.

They need to explain why they rejected the Trump administration’s offers of additional security on that fateful day.

Had they done their job, we might not even be talking about Jan. 6.

