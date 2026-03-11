Share
A member of the U.S. Secret Service patrols the scene where a van plowed into barricades near the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2026.
A member of the U.S. Secret Service patrols the scene where a van plowed into barricades near the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Vehicle Smashes Through White House Barricade, Secret Service Intervenes

 By Jack Davis  March 11, 2026 at 6:15am
A van plowed into a security barricade outside the White House early Wednesday.

The Secret Service is investigating the early morning incident, according to WTTG-TV.

The van drove through a barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, triggering a response form the Metropolitan Police and the Secret Service.

The driver of the van was taken into custody.

Police are questioning the driver. It is unclear if charges are being filed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anthony Guglielmi, a representative of the Secret Service, said members of its uniformed division were “looking into a suspicious vehicle,” according to CBS News.

“Various entrances and the streets are temporarily closed as teams conduct their work,” Guglielmi said.

“We will provide additional information once we get updated from officers later this morning.”

Multiple streets were closed after the incident, according to WJLA-TV.

Last month, an armed man was shot to death by police after entering President Donald Trump’s Florida residence with a shotgun.

Also last month, a man who had a shotgun was arrested after he tried to dash into the U.S. Capitol with the weapon.

Last month, as the war with Iran began, the Secret Service said it was taking extra precautions.

“The US Secret Service is actively monitoring the situation in Iran and remains in close coordination with our federal and local partners. The agency’s protective model is designed to be adaptable to meet the needs of the current security environment and ensure the continued safety of our protectees, protective sites, and the surrounding communities,” the Secret Service said in a news release.

“While we do not discuss our specific protective measures for operational security reasons, the public may notice an increased law enforcement and federal presence around U.S. Secret Service protected sites.”

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
