Brett Favre: 'I Find It Hard to Believe' Chauvin Intentionally Killed George Floyd

Following the conclusion of the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, NFL legend Brett Favre said he found it difficult to to believe that George Floyd was killed “intentionally” last year.

Chauvin on Tuesday was found guilty by a Minneapolis-area jury of each of the three counts he faced in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd. Chauvin, pending a successful appeal, will presumably spend years in prison after being found guilty of two murder charges and one charge of manslaughter.

While the Chauvin verdict was largely celebrated by the establishment media, athletes across the sports world and others, Favre was not quick to rush to judgment with regard to the former cop’s motives when he encountered Floyd last May.

He signaled on Wednesday’s “Bolling With Favre” podcast, in which the Hall of Famer discussed the murder convictions with conservative commentator Eric Bolling, that he wasn’t sold on the prosecution’s narrative that Chauvin intentionally set out to kill Floyd.

“I find it hard to believe — and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way — I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said on the podcast.

TRENDING: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

Favre did add that he would characterize Chauvin’s handling of the situation as “uncalled for.”

“That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street,” Favre said. “I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

“It was just uncalled for,” Favre said, also noting that he was not surprised by the outcome of the Chauvin trial and that he feels it is a “shame” Floyd died.

Favre, although not alone in apparently being skeptical of the murder convictions, is being smeared online as — you guessed it — a racist.

Brett Favre is a hall of fame racist. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 22, 2021

It’s just interesting how the always racist Brett Favre condemned Colin Kaepernick for peacefully taking a knee to bring attention to both racial injustice and police brutality, but is now coming in the defense of killer Derek Chauvin who used HIS KNEE to murder a black man. 🤔 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 22, 2021

Brett Favre is part of the issue with America While he was employed working with a lot of African Americans. He never said anything indirect or straight up racist remarks Now that’s he’s retired and no longer working around them on a daily bases. His true colors are showing pic.twitter.com/ixsACWALfi — RavensFlock20 (@Bran_B20) April 22, 2021

RELATED: Former Federal Prosecutor: The Outcome of Chauvin's Trial May Not Be Set in Stone Due to Biden and Waters

Chauvin’s defense team arguably made a compelling case that Floyd very well could have died from a mixture of causes, including a heart condition, a blood pressure condition and heavy drug use. What little Favre said he saw of the trial or initial video was apparently enough to convince the former quarterback that no murder occurred, even if he thinks Chauvin was still out of line.

Favre, who won the Green Bay Packers a Super Bowl in 1997, was trounced online when he was vocal about his opposition to politics in sports last week. He told Bolling and The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan that he wished professional sports games would revert to being completely independent of divisive politics.

“I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics,” Favre said. “At least that’s my interpretation.”

Do you agree with Favre's comments on Derek Chauvin? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch the players play, and teams win and lose, come from behind,” he added. “I want to watch all the, you know, the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside the game. And I think the general fan feels the same way.”

Favre — who concluded that events like professional football games should remain opportunities for national unity — for now, is one of the few athletes or high-profile former athletes speaking out against politics in sports. He was attacked for his comments last week for their received duality.

Hey Brett Favre: stick to sports pic.twitter.com/0W3axWJ22P — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) April 21, 2021

It’s important to note that the former quarterback did not enter the discussion on the topic of politics in sports until after professional football, baseball and basketball had already turned away millions of fans by embracing leftist radicalism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.