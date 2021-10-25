Share
News
Cars drive over the I-90 bridge over Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 11, 2020.
Cars drive over the I-90 bridge over Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 11, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson / Getty Images)

Bridge Operators Must Promote 'Race and Social Justice' to Get a Job in Seattle

 By Laurel Duggan  October 25, 2021 at 11:44am
Share

The job responsibilities of a bridge operator for the Seattle Department of Transportation officially include promoting equity, diversity and racial and social justice, according to a recent job listing.

The bridge operator regularly works alone in a confined space, the listing noted.

Other job responsibilities include raising and lowering moveable bridges, repairing equipment, investigating auto or vessel accidents occurring on the bridge and performing custodial duties.

The Department of Transportation’s Office of Equity & Economic Inclusion exists to “further solidify [the DOT’s] commitment to equity” and is responsible for “leading the strategic vision and leadership in the planning, promotion and advancement of equity and diversity, and leads SDOT to measurable improvements.”

Trending:
'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement

Seattle has historically been among the most heavily white major cities in the U.S. but is quickly becoming more diverse, according to The Seattle Times.

The city of Seattle has held numerous diversity training sessions, at least one of which racially segregated employees and instructed white employees to “undo [their] own whiteness]” in 2020.

The Seattle Public Schools district provides teachers with trainings on race and white privilege which, among other things, inform white teachers that they are privileged on account of their white skin and must “bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance,” according to Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute.

The Seattle Department of Transportation did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Laurel Duggan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Baltimore Struggles to Prosecute Felonies as Attorneys Keep Quitting
FEMA Denies Abbott's Emergency Declaration Over Border Crisis
Drug Lord on DEA's Most Wanted List to Be Extradited to the US
Female Officers Say They Were Assaulted at Understaffed New York Prison
Bridge Operators Must Promote 'Race and Social Justice' to Get a Job in Seattle
See more...

Conversation