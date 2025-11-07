British Anti-Abortion Doctor Has a Warning for the Global South

Dr. Calum Miller, an anti-abortion advocate from the United Kingdom, warned Christians from the developing world that global interests are pumping massive sums of money into their nations to encourage the murder of preborn babies.

The medical doctor and bioethics research fellow from the University of Oxford told attendees of the World Evangelical Alliance general assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday that not even the most socially conservative and Christian countries will be safe from the onslaught.

“You might think that your country is a strongly conservative, Christian country, but the likely reality is that millions of dollars are pouring into your country to pressure your legislators and your young people to promote abortion,” Miller said, according to a news release from Christian Today.

South Korea itself has the lowest birth rate on earth, even as lawmakers are working to legalize abortion through nine months of pregnancy.

“Whether you live in the most conservative or the most liberal country in the world, this is something that will destroy the future of all of our countries,” Miller added.

“Outside of Africa and the Pacific Islands, almost no countries have enough children even to survive,” he remarked.

Miller pointed to specific examples of nations which saw rapid leftward pivots in their opinions on abortion.

Between 2008 and 2018, two of the years in which the World Evangelical Alliance held global meetings, at least 27 nations passed less restrictive abortion statutes.

About 70 percent of young people in the Philippines now support legal abortion.

Only one-third of Ireland supported abortion in 2013, but by 2018, two-thirds of the population voted to legalize the murder of preborn babies.

Don’t be ashamed of saying countries should be based on Christian principles. Christian principles are what made most countries humane, prosperous, and civilised. Everyone with their eyes open can now see this quite plainly. We are stupid to deny or ignore it. — Dr. Calum Miller (@DrCalumMiller) October 28, 2025

That included 85 percent of young people.

Miller mentioned Nigeria, Poland, Chile, Brazil, Haiti, and Liberia, all of which are countries with majorities which profess to be Christian, as targets for the global abortion movement.

The doctor said that he prays evangelicals would strive for “a profound moment of change, a moment for the people of God to choose life, not only in our own lives and in our churches but for our nations as well.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.